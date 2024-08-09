This revolutionary self-driving trailer makes boat launching a doddle

No need for a tow vehicle when you’ve got a motorised trailer and the Sefabo self-driving trailer makes it easy

Got a waterside property and looking for an easy way to keep and launch a boat there? Then you want a Sefabo self-driving boat trailer – no tow vehicle necessary!

Made in Germany and powered by a Vanguard 16hp V-twin petrol engine with pull start (no flat battery worries) linked to a hydraulic control system, the Sefabo runs on articulating caterpillar tracks which tilt to allow it to pass over small rocks and spread the load sufficiently to allow it to crawl across a soft sandy beach.

Load the boat up with passengers ashore, don your wellies and drive it straight into the water before hopping aboard to join your crew.

Available in three sizes, 1.5 tonnes, 2.5 tonnes and 3.5 tonnes total permissible weight, Sefabo claims that one person can easily launch a boat ‘in no time at all’. That may be true, but having stepped aboard and backed the boat off into deeper water, you’re left with the trailer still immersed – not ideal in tidal waters. A wireless remote control enabling it to be driven back up the beach from the boat would seem to be the perfect ‘chef’s kiss’ answer.

Price: $29,900

Contact: sefabo.com

