Who do you think has the best customer service in Britain?

Nominations are now open for the Customer Service Award at the annual Motorboat & Yachting Motor Boat Awards

Motor Boat & Yachting is on the hunt for the best customer service in the British boating industry and we need your help to find it. The winner will be presented with the prestigious Customer Service prize, sponsored by Garmin, at the annual Motor Boat Awards in January 2025 at Boot Düsseldorf.

In order to qualify, companies must be nominated by their own customers who can vouch for the quality of service received. Our judges will then assess the entries before whittling them down to a shortlist of finalists from which the winner will be selected.

It is the quality of service given that will be taken into account rather than just the number of votes received, so entries should explain why their chosen company deserves to win and give examples of the service they have received. The judges will use this to determine this year’s winner.

To nominate a company, simply send an email with your nomination and an example of the service received to: mby@futurenet.com with the words ‘Service Award’ in the subject line no later than 31 December 2024.

Although companies are not permitted to nominate themselves, they may encourage their customers to enter for them so long as no financial inducements are offered. The judges reserve the right to to contact any senders to check the validity of their entries.

