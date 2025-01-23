Motorboat Awards 2025 in pictures: All this year’s winners

After months of testing, weeks of analysing and days of deliberating the 2024 Motor Boat Awards winners have now been revealed and the winners have celebrated in style

The winners of the highly anticipated Motor Boat Awards 2025 were unveiled Tuesday 21 January at a spectacular reception at the Hyatt Regency in Düsseldorf. The event brought together leading figures from the boating industry to celebrate innovation, design, and excellence in motor boat manufacturing.

Hosted by Motor Boat & Yachting magazine, every year the awards ceremony acknowledges the best boats across multiple categories, recognising outstanding achievements in design, engineering, and customer service.

Motor Boat & Yachting’s editor, Hugo Andreae, alongside his co-host and MBY Boat Tester Alex Smith, led the event with humour and insight, celebrating the industry’s resilience and innovation.

The awards were sponsored by Sleipner, a leading innovator in marine equipment, with individual awards sponsored by Garmin and Lumishore.

Judges’ Special award winner Bill Dixon with Alex Smith and Hugo Andreae from MBY

Ventura Yachts collecting the award for Best Customer Service

Azimut Yachts pick up the Innovation Award for the Seadeck 6

Riva celebrate winning the best Custom Yacht award for the 82 Diva

Pearl Yachts scoop the prize for Best Flybridge over 60ft

The Absolute 52 Fly won Best Flybridge under 60ft

Princess CEO Will Green (centre) collects the award for Best Sportscruiser over 45ft

The Fairline Targa 4o won the award for Best Sportscruiser up to 45ft

Targa and Wessex Marine celebrate winning the Adventure Boat category

Beneteau’s Swift Trawler 52 cruised to victory in the Passagemaker category

Axopar founding partner Jan-Erik Vitala collects the award for Best Sportsboat up to 30ft

