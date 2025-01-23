Motorboat Awards 2025 in pictures: All this year’s winners

After months of testing, weeks of analysing and days of deliberating the 2024 Motor Boat Awards winners have now been revealed and the winners have celebrated in style
The winners of the highly anticipated Motor Boat Awards 2025 were unveiled Tuesday 21 January at a spectacular reception at the Hyatt Regency in Düsseldorf. The event brought together leading figures from the boating industry to celebrate innovation, design, and excellence in motor boat manufacturing.
Hosted by Motor Boat & Yachting magazine, every year the awards ceremony acknowledges the best boats across multiple categories, recognising outstanding achievements in design, engineering, and customer service.
Motor Boat & Yachting’s editor, Hugo Andreae, alongside his co-host and MBY Boat Tester Alex Smith, led the event with humour and insight, celebrating the industry’s resilience and innovation.
The awards were sponsored by Sleipner, a leading innovator in marine equipment, with individual awards sponsored by Garmin and Lumishore.
Read about all the winners of the 2025 Motor Boat Awards
Motor Boat Awards winners 2025
All the winners of the Motor Boat Awards 2025
Judges’ Special award winner Bill Dixon with Alex Smith and Hugo Andreae from MBY
Ventura Yachts collecting the award for Best Customer Service
Azimut Yachts pick up the Innovation Award for the Seadeck 6
Riva celebrate winning the best Custom Yacht award for the 82 Diva
Pearl Yachts scoop the prize for Best Flybridge over 60ft
The Absolute 52 Fly won Best Flybridge under 60ft
Princess CEO Will Green (centre) collects the award for Best Sportscruiser over 45ft
The Fairline Targa 4o won the award for Best Sportscruiser up to 45ft
Targa and Wessex Marine celebrate winning the Adventure Boat category
Beneteau’s Swift Trawler 52 cruised to victory in the Passagemaker category
Axopar founding partner Jan-Erik Vitala collects the award for Best Sportsboat up to 30ft
