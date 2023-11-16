2024 Motor Boat Awards: 41 finalists announced across 9 categories

After an intensive selection process, we can exclusively reveal the finalists for the 2024 Motor Boat of the Year Awards...

Sponsored by Sleipner, world leaders in improving comfort and safety at sea, and category sponsors Garmin, Lumishore and CGI Finance, the Motor Boat Awards are widely considered to be the Oscars of the boating world.

That’s because every boat has to go through an exhaustive sea trial process just to be considered.

It is the only way our judges can be certain that our finalists deliver on the water as well as in the showroom.

Click the links below to see our coverage of each of the finalists.

2024 Motor Boat Awards finalists

Sportsboats up to 30ft

Cormate T28

Rand Leisure 28

Williams Evojet 70

Saxdor 270 GTO

Day Boats over 30ft

Schaeffer V33

Flipper 900 DC

X-Power 33

Jeanneau Cap Camarat 10.5CC

Adventure Boats

Archipelago 47

Ballistic XP80

Sargo 45

Quarken 27 Cabin

XO DFNDR 8

Superboats

Frauscher Demon 1414

SAY 42

Windy 34 Alizé

Viggo C10 Offshore

Sportscruisers up to 45ft

Bavaria SR33

Sealine S390

Aquador 300 HT

Marex 440

Sportscruisers over 45ft

De Antonio D50 Coupé

Sunseeker Superhawk 55

Evo R+

Azimut Verve 48

Flybridges up to 60ft

Rodman 1290 Evolution

Fairline Squadron 58

Jeanneau 1295 Merry Fisher

Ferretti 580

Sirena 48

Flybridges over 60ft

Azimut Magellano 60

Absolute Navetta 75

Pearl 72

Prestige M8

Princess F65

Custom Yachts

Princess X80

Ferretti 860

Bering 76

Sunseeker 100 Yacht

Wally WHY150

In addition to the eight categories shown here, we will also be handing out the Judges’ Special Award sponsored by CGI Finance and the Customer Service Award sponsored by Garmin.

If you’ve experienced service from a UK-based leisure marine company and would like to nominate them for the Customer Service Award, please email your nomination to mby@futurenet.com along with a specific example of the service provided to you.

All the winners will be announced at a live gala dinner at Hotel Kö59 Düsseldorf on Tuesday 23 January. All the shortlisted finalists will receive free invitations to attend. Extra tickets are available for purchase by emailing kate.smith@futurenet.com