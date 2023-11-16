2024 Motor Boat Awards: 41 finalists announced across 9 categories

After an intensive selection process, we can exclusively reveal the finalists for the 2024 Motor Boat of the Year Awards...
Sponsored by Sleipner, world leaders in improving comfort and safety at sea, and category sponsors Garmin, Lumishore and CGI Finance, the Motor Boat Awards are widely considered to be the Oscars of the boating world.
That’s because every boat has to go through an exhaustive sea trial process just to be considered.
It is the only way our judges can be certain that our finalists deliver on the water as well as in the showroom.
Click the links below to see our coverage of each of the finalists.
2024 Motor Boat Awards finalists
Sportsboats up to 30ft
Cormate T28
Rand Leisure 28
Williams Evojet 70
Saxdor 270 GTO
Day Boats over 30ft
Schaeffer V33
Flipper 900 DC
X-Power 33
Jeanneau Cap Camarat 10.5CC
Adventure Boats
Archipelago 47
Ballistic XP80
Sargo 45
Quarken 27 Cabin
XO DFNDR 8
Superboats
Frauscher Demon 1414
SAY 42
Windy 34 Alizé
Viggo C10 Offshore
Sportscruisers up to 45ft
Bavaria SR33
Sealine S390
Aquador 300 HT
Marex 440
Sportscruisers over 45ft
Sponsored by Lumishore
De Antonio D50 Coupé
Sunseeker Superhawk 55
Evo R+
Azimut Verve 48
Flybridges up to 60ft
Rodman 1290 Evolution
Fairline Squadron 58
Jeanneau 1295 Merry Fisher
Ferretti 580
Sirena 48
Flybridges over 60ft
Azimut Magellano 60
Absolute Navetta 75
Pearl 72
Prestige M8
Princess F65
Custom Yachts
Princess X80
Ferretti 860
Bering 76
Sunseeker 100 Yacht
Wally WHY150
In addition to the eight categories shown here, we will also be handing out the Judges’ Special Award sponsored by CGI Finance and the Customer Service Award sponsored by Garmin.
If you’ve experienced service from a UK-based leisure marine company and would like to nominate them for the Customer Service Award, please email your nomination to mby@futurenet.com along with a specific example of the service provided to you.
All the winners will be announced at a live gala dinner at Hotel Kö59 Düsseldorf on Tuesday 23 January. All the shortlisted finalists will receive free invitations to attend. Extra tickets are available for purchase by emailing kate.smith@futurenet.com