2024 Motor Boat Awards: Customer Service Award Finalists announced

The Customer Service Award, sponsored by Garmin, is based on nominations from the public and forms part of the annual Motor Boat of the Year Awards. This year over 200 people wrote in to Motor Boat & Yachting nominating a wide range of different UK-based marine companies.

After carefully analysing all the nominations, the judges have narrowed the field down to five shortlisted contenders, all of which have demonstrated exceptional customer care over an extended period of time.

Customer Service Award Finalists

Approved Boats

“They helped sell my boat despite challenges with the survey, which they overcame with very little fuss or cost to me. I can’t recommend them highly enough.”

“Outstanding service and support throughout the boat purchasing decision, delivery, handover and subsequent issues. True professionals and really nice people to deal with.”

“They genuinely want to look after customers long term. I do not live locally but they keep an eye on my boat for me which saves me a huge worry.”

Boats.co.uk

“First class service they go above and beyond I wouldn’t buy a boat from anywhere else”

“They have helped us so much this year and we have achieved our boating dreams that we never thought would be possible. Simply a top company to deal with.”

“When the buyer (of my boat) turned out to be quite fussy, they instantly bought the boat off me at a small agreed discount and took away all the hassle. Fabulous service.”

Horizon Boat Sales

“I really wish Horizon sold cars as their customer service should be the benchmark that every motor or boat dealer should aspire to.”

“You genuinely get the sense that the relationship you develop is so much more than just the boat sale. He is always there to support and offer help when required.”

“Alex went out of his way to secure me a berth when my existing marina let me down. He stored his own stock boat on the hard-standing and offered me one of his berths instead.”

Norfolk Yacht Agency

“I have bought and sold a number of boats through NYA, over the years. They have always achieved close to the valuation, getting a better sale price for us than we thought.”

“When I bought my first boat I was inexperienced and very concerned about investing a large sum of money in a boat. At no time did I feel pressurised and I was fully supported throughout the whole process. I can honestly say that my very happy boating experience is totally due to the team at NYA.”

“Here is a company you can trust to deliver what it promises. The service they provided was efficient and good value for money. The bonus is that they are lovely people to deal with too.”

TBS Boats

“A very professional but friendly team who are dedicated 100% to ensuring all customers are given straight forward, honest advice and guidance”

“They were very proactive and offered lots of advice. This resulted in a successful sale in a very reasonable time. Couldn’t fault them, very friendly and helpful team.”

“Outstanding customer service, always extremely polite and attentive. My first port of call when looking for a new boat.”

All the winners will be announced at a live gala dinner at Hotel Kö59 Düsseldorf on Tuesday 23 January. All the shortlisted finalists will receive free invitations to attend. Extra tickets are available for purchase by emailing kate.smith@futurenet.com