Finalists of the 2025 Motor Boat Awards Revealed

The Motor Boat Awards are hosted by Motor Boat & Yachting, and the awards are judged purely on the boats’ design, ability and value for money in their chosen market place
The finalists for the 2025 Motor Boat Awards have been announced. After months of testing, reviewing and debating, the judges have selected the shortlist of boats in each of the nine main categories from which the winners will be chosen (see below).
As always, every boat has to go through an exhaustive sea trial process just to make the shortlist as it’s the only way our judges can be certain all the finalists have the performance and seakeeping to match their showroom appeal.
This year we have also launched a new category for innovation to reward the boat builders which have dared to be different and helped develop innovations that should benefit us all.
The awards, which are widely considered to be the Oscars of the boating world, are being sponsored by Sleipner, whose world leading products improving comfort and safety at sea make them the perfect partners. Category sponsors Garmin and Lumishore have also chosen to support the Customer Service award and Flybridges over 60ft awards respectively.
In addition to the nine categories shown below, we will also be handing out a Judges’ Special Award and Customer Service Award (see below). We don’t publish a shortlist for either of these in advance but we are still collating nominations for the Customer Service Award.
Recommended videos for you
If you’ve experienced exceptional customer service from a UK-based marine company, please email us at the address on mby@futurenet.com before 31 December 2024. Don’t forget to include the full name of the company and an example of the service they provided you with.
Best Sportsboat of the Year
Axopar 29
Regency 250 LE3 Sport
Virtue V10
Windy SR28
Best Adventure Boats of the Year
Nord Star 33+
Quarken 35 Cabin
Saxdor 400 GTC
Targa 41
Wellcraft 435
XO XPLR 44
Best Passagemakers of the Year
Beneteau Swift Trawler 54
Hardy 51 DS
Leopard PC40
Nimbus 495 Fly
Best Sportscruisers up to 45ft of the Year
Jeanneau DB 37
Fairline Targa 40
Makai 37
Parker Sorrento
Best Sportscruisers over 45ft of the Year
Princess S65
Princess S72
Sunseeker Predator 55
Zeelander Z5
Best Flybridges up to 60ft of the Year
Absolute 52 Fly
Beneteau Antares 12
Galeon 560
Prestige F5.7
Best Flybridges over 60ft of the Year
Azimut Fly 72
Bluegame BGM75
Palm Beach 70
Pearl 82
Best Custom Yachts of the Year
Ferretti Infynito 90
Riva 82 Diva
Sunseeker Ocean 182
Princess S80
Otam 90
Innovation Award
Azimut Seadeck 6
Omikron OT60
Safehaven Voyager
RS Pulse 63
If you enjoyed this….
Yachting World is the world’s leading magazine for bluewater cruisers and offshore sailors. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams.Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.