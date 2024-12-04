Finalists of the 2025 Motor Boat Awards Revealed

The Motor Boat Awards are hosted by Motor Boat & Yachting, and the awards are judged purely on the boats’ design, ability and value for money in their chosen market place

The finalists for the 2025 Motor Boat Awards have been announced. After months of testing, reviewing and debating, the judges have selected the shortlist of boats in each of the nine main categories from which the winners will be chosen (see below).

As always, every boat has to go through an exhaustive sea trial process just to make the shortlist as it’s the only way our judges can be certain all the finalists have the performance and seakeeping to match their showroom appeal.

This year we have also launched a new category for innovation to reward the boat builders which have dared to be different and helped develop innovations that should benefit us all.

The awards, which are widely considered to be the Oscars of the boating world, are being sponsored by Sleipner, whose world leading products improving comfort and safety at sea make them the perfect partners. Category sponsors Garmin and Lumishore have also chosen to support the Customer Service award and Flybridges over 60ft awards respectively.

In addition to the nine categories shown below, we will also be handing out a Judges’ Special Award and Customer Service Award (see below). We don’t publish a shortlist for either of these in advance but we are still collating nominations for the Customer Service Award.

If you’ve experienced exceptional customer service from a UK-based marine company, please email us at the address on mby@futurenet.com before 31 December 2024. Don’t forget to include the full name of the company and an example of the service they provided you with.

Best Sportsboat of the Year

Axopar 29

Regency 250 LE3 Sport

Virtue V10

Windy SR28

Best Adventure Boats of the Year

Nord Star 33+

Quarken 35 Cabin

Saxdor 400 GTC

Targa 41

Wellcraft 435

XO XPLR 44

Best Passagemakers of the Year

Beneteau Swift Trawler 54

Hardy 51 DS

Leopard PC40

Nimbus 495 Fly

Best Sportscruisers up to 45ft of the Year

Jeanneau DB 37

Fairline Targa 40

Makai 37

Parker Sorrento

Best Sportscruisers over 45ft of the Year

Princess S65

Princess S72

Sunseeker Predator 55

Zeelander Z5

Best Flybridges up to 60ft of the Year

Absolute 52 Fly

Beneteau Antares 12

Galeon 560

Prestige F5.7

Best Flybridges over 60ft of the Year

Azimut Fly 72

Bluegame BGM75

Palm Beach 70

Pearl 82

Best Custom Yachts of the Year

Ferretti Infynito 90

Riva 82 Diva

Sunseeker Ocean 182

Princess S80

Otam 90

Innovation Award

Azimut Seadeck 6

Omikron OT60

Safehaven Voyager

RS Pulse 63

