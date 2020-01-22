Winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards revealed

We celebrate the well-deserved winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards, as chosen by our select group of judges

Customer Service Award

Finalists

Winner: Bates Wharf Marine Sales

Nobody is better placed to put companies forward for this award than customers themselves and this year we received more nominations than ever before. All four of our finalists received multiple nominations from happy customers so it was down to our judges to select a winner based on the examples of service given.

On this evidence Bates Wharf Marine Sales rose to the top of a very exalted list by making everyone feel welcome whatever their budget or level of experience. Here are just a few of the many comments we received:

“The motor boating world can seem a little daunting to a newcomer but Bates Wharf made my entry into motor boating exceptionally fun and pleasurable.”

“We are really impressed with the whole customer experience at Bates Wharf. It wasn’t just a transaction, it was a comprehensive process and Bates Wharf are now where we direct all our friends.”

“As part of the handover, a member of the team will go out on your boat with you every weekend until you’re happy and confident, regardless of how long that takes.”