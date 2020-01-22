Winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards revealed

We celebrate the well-deserved winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards, as chosen by our select group of judges

Custom Yachts

Sponsored by

Finalists

Winner: Bluegame BGX70

Sometimes a new boat comes along with a design so radical it alters the fabric of what we believe is achievable. At the Cannes Boat Show last September, Sanlorenzo’s Bluegame brand did just that with the BGX 70. Bluegame has been around since 2005 but with Sanlorenzo’s weight now behind it, it has been transformed from a rough diamond to a sparkling jewel.

MBY’s custom yacht contributor Alan Harper described the BGX 70 as two boats rolled into one when he tested it. The extraordinary lower deck with its fabulous water-level saloon and beach club aft and spacious accommodation forward could be from a 90ft vessel, whereas the upper deck, with its sociable open-plan galley, dinette and helm station has the manageability of a family cruiser.

To ensure the geometry of the lower deck worked Bluegame used IPS engines located under the beach club. It was a stroke of genius as the largest pair of 1,000hp IPS1200s give an impressive top speed of 30 knots without excessive fuel burn. The term “game-changer” is used too loosely these days but Bluegame’s BGX 70 has rightly earned such a label.

Highly commended: Custom Line 120

The Custom Line 120 is a remarkably accomplished yacht with impressive performance and economy for one so large.