4 of the best motor boats under £50k to buy right now

Nick Burnham picks out four of the best motor boats under £50k on the market that deliver bang for the relatively modest buck

When I was at school back in the 1980s, one of my favourite publications was Autotrader. Since the internet didn’t exist (it was being invented at the time), Autotrader was the standard way to sell a used car and was therefore absolutely chock full of choice.

A popular game at school amongst us car nerds was to set a figure (almost always £1,000) and choose our favourite. I usually plumped for a 1970s Jaguar XJ6 or Rover SDi 3500, both of which offered a huge amount of swanky car to the 16-year-old untroubled with thoughts of actually maintaining it.

The same game gets played now with boats online, but it’s important to remember that the same is true, a large and aging prestige beauty poses the risk of higher running costs compared with smaller, newer options. But that said, an older Fairline or similar is still a far better bet than anything British Leyland was turning out in the 1970s!

Fairline 36 Sedan

Built: 1989

Price: £49,995

Recently, large boat manufacturers have become very excited about the concept of ‘platform sharing’. In boat terms, that mostly means sharing the hull and running gear between two or more models.

It makes a lot of sense as the cost and time involved in the design and tooling of these components is then spread. Princess Yachts, for example, spin the X80 and Y80 off the same hull, and Fairline does the same thing with the Squadron 68 and Phantom 65.

But as ever, there’s little that is new under the sun. Back in the late 1980s, Fairline was using the same hull for both the 36 Turbo and the 36 Sedan.

Interior

The big difference is that the Turbo was an aft cabin configuration with a raised aft deck. This 36 Sedan has the more conventional aft cockpit leading into a big saloon. It puts both of the cabins forward on the lower deck. The owner’s cabin is in the bow with a centreline double berth, and the twin bunk guest cabin is to starboard. They share a single heads rather than the Turbo’s twin heads configuration.

Exterior

The payback for the slightly compromised interior, compared with its more popular Turbo sister, is on the outside. You don’t have to walk up and down steps to move between the cabin and the cockpit, and the cockpit is far more sheltered than the windswept raised aft deck of the Turbo, not to mention far easier to rig with canopies. The flybridge is a little larger too, although access is via a ladder (typical of flybridge boats of this era) rather than the couple of steps up from the already raised aft deck.

Performance

Both boats were available with either the twin 40 or 60 series Volvo Penta diesels on shafts –

the vast majority getting the

larger 60 series. This boat gets the most powerful incarnation, the 61C at 306hp each, for which Fairline quoted a top speed of 28-31 knots when brand new.

Seakeeping

Bernard Olesinski penned all Fairlines of this era, and all gave a reliable and stable ride.

Specifications

Length: 36ft 6in (11.1m)

Beam: 13ft 4in (4.0m)

Draft: 3ft 4in (1.0m)

Displacement: 9 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 1,055 litres

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta TAMD 61C 306hp engines

Sea Ray 260 Sundancer

Built: 2008

Price: £46,950

Interior

The interior is an entirely conventional mid 20ft sportscruiser layout – U-shaped dinette forward that converts to a double berth, compact galley opposite a usefully sized heads and a curtained-off mid cabin aft which features a double berth running transversely beneath the cockpit.

So no surprises there, but what is notable is the fit and finish down here. There’s virtually no exposed GRP anywhere, other than in the heads of course, everything is lined and soft trimmed.

There’s some high-gloss wood dotted about the place, and neat details like the way the saloon table stows beneath the forward dinette cushions. It does feel a cut above the mainstream down here.

Exterior

It’s a similar story on the outside – check out the little metal toggle switches at the helm instead of the usual black plastic rockers. The cockpit upholstery is thick and tightly upholstered too, and there’s even a tiny wet bar in the corner. As is typical of American boats of this size, there are no side decks, access forward is via an opening section in the windscreen and steps built into the sliding cabin door. The radar arch is an unusual, very useful, feature and the grey hull looks great!

Performance

I’m imagining the original buyer of this particular boat, on being asked how much power he’d like, simply saying ‘Yes’. It would explain the monster 6.2 litre V8 Mercruiser beneath the cockpit sole! Its 320hp should have this pocket rocket nudging 40 knots.

Seakeeping

It’s a relatively short, medium vee hull boat so it’s not going to cut through waves like the Triana Tantarella but these Sea Rays put up a pretty good showing.

Specifications

Length: 26ft 7in (8.1m)

Beam: 8ft 6in (2.6m)

Draft: 3ft 5in (1.0m)

Displacement: 2.5 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 284 litres

Engine: Mercruiser 6.2MPi 320hp petrol engine

Rodman 900

Built: 2002

Price: £55,000

In the world of workmanlike sportfishers, heavily populated by the likes of Jeanneau’s Merry Fisher and Beneteau’s Antares ranges, Rodman tends to fly a little under the radar, but actually this type of boat is typical fare for this Spanish yard – the clue is in the name (rod-man). With its roots in commercial craft, from high speed ferries to military patrol boats, it builds a commendably solid, if rather functional looking, vessel, which is exactly what you want from this type of craft.

Interior

The interior is a good example of this workmanlike ethos. There is no carpet on the floor in the saloon, just practical easy to clean decking, but it’s a comfortable layout with just enough high-gloss cherry in places like the doors and around the bed frames to stop it from feeling utilitarian.

The galley is squeezed in behind the port-side helm. With only a single burner it’s better suited to quick lunches than gourmet dinners but it’s conveniently located for the dinette opposite and it frees up the lower deck for a decent owner’s cabin in the bow and a twin bunk guest cabin to starboard opposite the heads.

Exterior

The exterior lends itself well to fishing and watersports, with rod holders decorating the cockpit and seats that fold flush against the coamings. However, there’s plenty of space for free-standing tables and chairs too. Side decks are easily accessed and feature secure-feeling bulwarks around the whole deck perimeter. Up top, a compact flybridge offers an external helm position and seating for two, although the widely spread rev counters are an unusual touch.

Performance

As conventional as the rest of the boat, the twin Volvo Penta KAMD 44 EDC diesels send their power down through nice simple straight shaft drives and punt this boat up to 30 knots, with a comfortable 20-knot cruising speed.

Seakeeping

Rodman boats have a well-deserved reputation for solid, safe seakeeping out in the rough, and those twin shafts should make close quarters work pretty easy too.

Specifications

Length: 31ft 7in (9.6m)

Beam: 11ft 0in (3.3m)

Draft: 2ft 6in (0.8m)

Displacement: 7 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 600 litres

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta KAMD 44 EDC 260hp diesel engines

Triana Tantarella

Built: 1999

Price: £47,950

Trident Marine launched the achingly pretty Triana 25 back in 1968 – a hugely successful boat, two examples of which took part in the gruelling 1969 Round Britain Race.

In 1970 production moved from Trident Marine to Triana Yachts, which wanted to introduce a larger version. In 1974, and following a move to Wimborne near Poole, the 35ft long Tantarella was born. This particular example was purchased as a hull and deck moulding, with fit-out completed in 1999.

Interior

Whereas the original 25 was a weekender at best, the Tantarella was designed to be a proper offshore long-legged cruiser, capable of extended trips. There is good headroom on the forward lower deck, a decent dinette to port opposite the galley and a double berth in the forepeak.

The heads is in the starboard aft corner. But step up into the cockpit and head aft and you’ll discover another cabin. This is a private owner’s dwelling, completely separate from the forward accommodation, and includes a double berth to starboard, a decent amount of storage and its own ensuite.

Exterior

A gorgeous boat of the old school, it’s low and sleek with a gently curving sheerline and a proper deep vee hull. This particular boat benefits from a thorough fit out in all areas except one. The cockpit is still bare.

So the helm sits in its usual place, in the forward port corner, but the rest of the cockpit ‘allows future owners to put their own stamp on it’ as estate agents always refer to anything unfinished. Originally this would have taken the guise of forward-facing seating at the front of the cockpit and bench seats along both sides further aft.

Performance

We tested a Tantarella with a pair of 250hp Ford Sabre engines and achieved an entirely credible 29 knots. This boat has been fitted with a pair of Nissan 6.5 litre V8 diesels that also produce 250hp each, and so should offer a similar top end.

Seakeeping

One of the key selling points of both this and the smaller Triana is that both were designed by powerboat legend Sonny Levi. That explains the looks, but it also explains why these boats have seriously good seakeeping!

Specifications

Length: 35ft 6in (10.9m)

Beam: 11ft 4in (3.5m)

Draft: 3ft 0in (0.9m)

Displacement: 5.6 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 1,200 litres

Engines: Twin Nissan V8 GMC 6.5 litre diesel engines