Technohull Alpha 45 first look: 85 knots+ weapon

With quad 500s on the transom, Technohull Alpha 45 is an 85 knot + boat, that still manages decent levels of comfort thanks to its impressive beam

Thanks to its repeated success on the offshore race and endurance circuits, Athens-based boatbuilder, Technohull, has long been associated with serious performance. And with its stepped Dynastream deep-vee hull, its wave-piercing bow and its quad 500hp outboard rig, the fact that the new 13.8m Alpha 45 can deliver speeds in excess of 85 knots very much continues that tradition.

But while it might look like an out-and-out racing machine, this boat also offers plenty of day boating comfort.

It starts with a 4.3m beam, which (at 31% of the overall length) is remarkably broad for a high-performance thoroughbred. That enables the inclusion of a full walkaround layout for easy movement fore and aft on both sides of the boat. But there’s still room for two banks of triple helm seats, which place the helmsman bang in the centre for great all-round visibility and easy co-pilot access.

The windscreen and hardtop also use a new design with a more aggressive rake and elegantly sculpted surfaces that improve air flow, as well as styling. And a pair of side deflectors can also be opened out, diverting wind away from the helm seats while (according to Technohull) also reducing drag.

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The rest of the deck is about flexibility and the options reflect that. A large sunpad in the forepeak looks aft toward a forward-facing console bench. Back in the aft cockpit, you can have a small or large sunpad with forward-facing seating or an L-shaped transom bench with easy port-side access. The cabin, accessed by means of a push-button gull-wing door in the starboard side of the console, adds to that with a double berth and a heads compartment. And headroom looks good everywhere except in the furthest recesses of the forepeak.

As for the driving element of the experience, the Dynastream hull pairs those ventilated steps with a substantially raised wave-piercing bow, specifically designed to handle heavy seas when cruising at pace. The 1,400L fuel tanks do look a touch small for the top-rated quad 500s so perhaps in time, Technohull will offer an upgrade there.

But if 85 knots is of no great interest to you, you don’t have to have 2,000hp of outboards at all. You can drop the pace with a triple rig or opt for inboard diesel engines instead, helping extend the cruising range while also creating a large aft sun bed and opening up the swim platforms for watersports.

Technohull Alpha 45 specifications

LOA: 45ft 3in (13.80m)

BEAM: 14ft 1in (4.30m)

ENGINES: Inboards/outboards up to 2,000hp

TOP SPEED: 85 knots +

PRICE: €690,000 ex VAT

CONTACT: technohull.com

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