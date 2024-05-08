Delphia 10 boat tour: great value family cruiser

She may not be the fastest boat you see this year, but if you're happy to trade speed for serenity the Delphia 10 Sedan might be the great value family cruiser you're looking for. Hugo Andreae takes us on a tour

There is something refreshingly non-nonsense about the new Delphia 10. Just as the Volkswagen Group has the Skoda brand to offer a practical, good value alternative to its more upmarket VW and Audi vehicles so the Beneteau Group has Delphia to offer a similar value offering to its customers.

It’s not quite as simple as that though because Delphia also has a remit to build craft for the inland waterways and to pioneer the use of electric propulsion systems. The new 10 is a good example of this. Available as either a closed wheelhouse Sedan, semi-covered Lounge-Top or the fully open Lounge version shown here, it is ideally suited to pottering along the rivers, lakes and canals of Europe.

With no need for speed, the hull is a pure displacement design with plenty of beam and a squared off bow to maximise volume. Power comes from either a single 40-110hp Volvo diesel shaftdrive engine or a 55kW Torqeedo electric motor and one or two 40kWh batteries. Opt for the latter and you should be able to cruise all day at 4-5 knots with no fumes and minimal noise, then top up the batteries overnight.

Most of the cockpit is given over to seating on the Lounge version with just a basic wet bar to keep your guests fed. Although wide side decks run along both sides of it, the port one is raised so doesn’t enjoy quite the same feeling of safety as the deeply bulwarked starboard one.

That squared off bow creates space for a good-sized owner’s cabin forward with plenty of headroom and natural light. The same applies to the shared bathroom next door which also enjoys the luxury of a separate shower stall. The guest cabin feels rather tight by comparison and was fitted out as a study on the boat we saw but can be specced with a narrow double bed.

Some of the details such as the rather thin mattresses and seat bases looked a bit too basic for our liking and we were surprised there wasn’t more accommodation under the cockpit but there’s no doubting the value it offers and the Sedan version with its enclosed saloon and convertible dinette looks like a particularly enticing package.

Delphia 10 specifications

LOA: 32ft 1in (9.78m)

BEAM: 11ft 5in (3.49m)

ENGINE: Single 40-110hp Volvo diesel or Torqeedo 55kW electric

TOP SPEED: 9 knots

PRICE FROM: €163,744 inc VAT

WEBSITE: www.delphiayachts.com