New Axopar 38: Optional folding ‘activity platform’ is the highlight

Axopar has finally revealed its highly anticipated successor to the 37, the Axopar 38, with versatile options.

After the brief teaser appearance of a prototype at Cannes, Axopar finally took the wraps off the production version of its much-hyped replacement for the 37.

Bigger and heavier than its predecessor, it looks and feels more like a shrunken 45 than a beefed up 37, and according to Axopar’s frontman, Jan-Erik Viitala, that’s how it drives too.

For the moment, it’s only available as an enclosed Cross Cabin model with twin 300-350hp engines, but Sun Top and Cross Top versions will follow, along with more powerful Brabus variants. The most noticeable change is the new optional folding ‘activity platform’.

A simple manual mechanism with dyneema retainers minimises the chance of any malfunction. The other big exterior change is a longer, broader bow cockpit with a forward-facing bench and optional seats along both sides that convert to a sunbed.

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As before, the aft cockpit can be specified with a number of different extras, ranging from a bench to a wet bar or an aft cabin. The latter feels like the best option as the new opening ports and bigger windows make it feel less claustrophobic than before and it provides the base for a permanent aft sunbed.

Inside, the changes are even more extensive, including a proper separate heads compartment (one of the 37’s few weaknesses) and an internal galley. The wheelhouse is also a big step-up thanks to a dinette that converts to an extra bed or two rows of forward-facing seats. The optional swing-up aft window is another valuable addition.

An extra 100-litres of fuel capacity (830 litres in total) and a doubling of battery power should improve both the range and duration at anchor, while the deep-vee twin-stepped hull has extra bow flare for a drier ride in the rough.

It all adds up to an even more comfortable and capable all-rounder than the 37, but also a more expensive one. Don’t be fooled by the website’s starting price of €133,000 – by the time you’ve added engines, tax and some choice options you’re looking at parting with almost €450,000.

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Axopar 38 Specifications:

LOA: 38ft 11in (11.85m)

Beam: 11ft 7in (3.53m)

Engines: 2 x 3-00-350hp Mercury Verado

Top speed: 45 knots

Price from: €240,000 ex tax

Contact details: www.axopar.com

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