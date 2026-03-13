New Saxdor 460 GTC: Leisure-oriented adventure boat with port-side hammock

The new Saxdor 460 GTC is for leisure boating with folding balconies, a hammock, and a fully opening wheelhouse.

While some still think of Saxdor and Axopar as rivals, they are actually heading in very different directions, as the new models they launched in Düsseldorf demonstrated. While Axopar’s latest 38 is a walkaround adventure boat where everything is kept simple and robust, the new Saxdor 460 GTC is a more leisure-oriented craft with a full-beam wheelhouse and dozens of moving parts.

The most visible of these are the two long folding platforms that drop down electrically to extend the deck space on either side. These line up with glass side doors that slide and stack under the hard top overhang to leave two equally big openings at the aft end of the saloon. Combined with a stern door, another big drop down aft window, two smaller opening side windows and a big electric sunroof, it makes for the closest thing yet to a fully convertible wheelhouse.

And that’s not the half of it. The backrests on both of the saloon’s side sofas fold flat to create seaward-facing benches, the front part of the dinette lifts and folds to become a forward-facing bench and the cockpit table drops and fills to form a sunpad. But our favourite feature is the hammock that plugs into the portside balcony for the ultimate chill-out zone.

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With no side decks to walk along, access to the bow lounge is through a door in the port corner of the windscreen but rather than a simple folding gate, the top section of glass retracts up into the roof.

Down below, there’s a comfortable double berth forward with a proper heads/shower room and a surprisingly decent twin cabin under the saloon, albeit with limited headroom over the beds. There will also be an aft cabin option for those who need more berths.

Triple outboard engines deliver more than enough power for effortless 45-knot cruising, while options include everything from a Seakeeper stabiliser to a lithium-ion power bank.

It’s a very cool-looking boat, with more than a whiff of James Bond about it, but it does make us wonder whether it’s a little too complex for its own good.

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Saxdor 460 GTC Specifications:

LOA: 47ft 2in (14.4m)

Beam: 13.5ft (4.11m)

Top speed: 45-50 knots

Engines: 3 x 300-425hp Mercury V8 or V10 outboards

Price from: £559,650 inc UK VAT

Contact details: www.saxdor.com

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