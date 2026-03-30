Solaris Power 70 Long Range first look: Italian yard’s new powerhouse

From twin VIP suites to hidden Seabob storage, the Solaris 70 LR blends Italian design flourishes with the soul of a rugged liveaboard

This new flagship from Italian yard Solaris is a very different creature to its sportier Open and Coupé offerings. As the name suggests, it’s intended as a long-range liveaboard cruiser rather than a glorified day boat.

That starts with a Category A rated semi-displacement hull that’s designed for comfortable fuel-effi cient passage-making at anything from 8-22 knots.

Twin IPS pod drives coupled with 4,100-litre tanks make the most of this to give a claimed cruising range of 900nm at 12 knots.

That said, it wouldn’t be a Solaris without a few design fl ourishes and the 70 Long Range is no ordinary trawler yacht. The fi rst clue to that is an oversized aft cockpit with two very luxurious lounging and dining areas in addition to an extended hydraulic platform with access to a 4m garage for tenders. Two further lockers hidden in the cockpit coaming provide storage for a pair of Seabobs.

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Although the launch boat didn’t have it, there is also an option for a huge folding balcony along the starboard side that links up with a sliding side door in the saloon to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor. The owner of this boat specified a long drop-down window instead with extended galley units on both sides and enough fridges to feed an army.

Unusually, the stairs up to the fl ybridge are tucked just inside the saloon doors and lead up to another large but sheltered outside guest area with rotating louvres in the hard top. This space can be fi tted with as much or as little fixed furniture as you choose.

Solaris’s fl exible approach to customisation means the lower deck can also be adapted to suit a range of different needs. The show boat had two spectacular full-beam VIP suites at either end with an okay double and a tiny single in between, but the single can be swapped for a day heads or you can opt for three similar sized ensuite doubles and a decent twin. A compact crew cabin adds a final flourish.

Solaris Power 70 Long Range specifications

LOA: 69ft 8in (21.24m)

BEAM: 19ft 8in (5.99m)

MAX SPEED: 24 knots

ENGINES: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS950 or IPS1350

PRICE FROM: €3.9m ex tax

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