Sanlorenzo SX120 first look: Coolest boat at Cannes?

Combining a chic explorer aesthetic with a retractable infinity pool, this new Sanlorenzo standout is the ultimate blend of luxury and utility

The Sanlorenzo SX120 certainly gets our vote for the coolest new boat launched at last year’s Cannes Boat show. With its chic explorer aesthetic, vast folding side terraces and retractable infinity pool hidden under a pair of sunpads, it’s the perfect combination of luxury and adventure.

That starts with a beach club of truly epic proportions. Focused around that aforementioned spa pool with glorious views out over the stern and side platforms, it’s both a vast sea-level entertaining zone and a practical storage space for toys and tenders.

The port side arch is actually a stylised crane that swings round to launch and retrieve these. And what at first appear to be sturdy stainless steel pedestals for the big teak benches on either side are actually heavy duty winches and cleats for the stern lines.

The magic continues further forward where heavily raked sliding patio doors open up into a sunken aft lounge surrounded by windows and served by a secret drinks cabinet concealed inside a circular wooden pillar. The dubiously named ‘joy lounge’ next to it is really just a cool place for kids to hang out, play games and watch television but it can also be closed off to create an extra guest cabin to supplement the three doubles further forward.

Recommended videos for you

The main deck owner’s cabin enjoys fine views through the reverse-angled front screens and its own access to the foredeck lounge. The only compromise is a modestly proportioned main saloon, although with alternative options both above and below it, it’s hardly a problem.

Linking all three decks is a Lissoni-designed spiral staircase that’s a feature in its own right. The bridge station occupies the front end of the upper deck but the rest of it can be specced as a sky lounge, indoor dining room or anything else you fancy. There is still plenty of open deck space behind it and up on the roof.

It’s also the first leisure boat to feature Volvo’s new IPS Professional platform. With two 1,000hp engines linked to each of the two pod drives, it allows extra engines to be brought on stream only when needed, helping maximise fuel efficiency at all different speeds.

Sanlorenzo SX120 specifications

LOA: 116ft 9in (35.58m)

BEAM: 26ft 3in (8m)

ENGINES: 4 x 1,000hp Volvo Penta D13 IPS

TOP SPEED: 24 knots

PRICE: Approx €16 million ex tax

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.