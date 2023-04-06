2023 London Luxury Afloat line-up takes shape

London Luxury Afloat, the boutique boat show launched last year by British Marine, is due to return to St Katharine Docks marina from April 18-22…

As before there will be a mix of power and sailboats from 30-80ft, as well as shoreside stands showcasing smaller vessels from the likes of Bayliner, Beneteau and Rand, marine equipment and related services, such as insurance, finance and charter.

The 2023 London Luxury Afloat line-up also includes industry big-hitters Sunseeker, Princess and Oyster Yachts. The former will be exhibiting three models this year: the Sunseeker Manhattan 55, the Sunseeker Predator 65 and the Sunseeker 76 Yacht. An Azimut 53, Princess S62 and a trio of Oyster sailing yachts (495, 565 and 595) complete the line-up.

While access to shoreside exhibits will be free of charge, visitors wanting to visit the marina will need to purchase tickets online for £49.99 per adult. Children aged 15 and under go free up to a maximum of 2 per adult.

New owner for St Katharine Docks

The venue, London’s St Katharine Docks recently changed hands, adding further interest to the London Luxury Afloat Show. The new owner is City Developments Ltd, which has bought the 23-acre freehold site for £375 million to add to its existing £1 billion London property portfolio.

As well as the 185-berth full-service marina with its lock-gate access to the Thames just downstream of Tower Bridge, the site comprises four historic listed buildings and a wide range of residences, offices, shops, pubs and restaurants. The deal is not thought to impact existing berth holders.

Since 2011, the site has benefitted from £70 million of refurbishment work, including enhancements to its buildings, the marina and associated infrastructure.