When is a flybridge not a flybridge? When it’s a sportsbridge of course! Nick Burnham shows us around a fine example of the sportsbridge style, the Princess S62.

Launched by Princess Yachts in the summer of 2019, the Princess S62 is currently the smallest model in the sportsbridge range, which combines the graceful lines and sunroof of a sportscruiser with the upper-helm driving experience of a flybridge.

If that sounds like the best of both worlds, there is a small trade-off as the upper deck is much smaller than on an equivalent size flybridge yacht.

In this video, filmed at the 2019 Southampton Boat Show, Nick shows us around a brand new Princess S62 starting, as tradition dictates, with the bathing platform.

There are a few smart details to note here, including the dedicated liferaft stowage – a sure sign that this is a boat built with proper offshore cruising in mind.

The spacious interior includes accommodation for up to six guests split across three cabins, all of which are accessed via the forward companionway.

Princess Yachts‘ designers have managed to squeeze in a compact crew cabin back aft, but it’s more suitable for delivery skippers than full-time crew, as Nick explains.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess S62 specification

LOA: 62′ 11″ (19.17m)

Beam: 16′ (4.87m)

Draft: 4′ 7″ (1.4m)

Displacement (light): 30.5 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 3,200 litres / 705 gal / 845 USG

Water capacity: 603 litres / 132 gal / 159 USG

Engines: Twin 1,200hp MAN V8s

Top speed: 38 knots

Price: £1,450,000