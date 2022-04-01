London Luxury Afloat: British Marine to launch inaugural boat show

British Marine is launching a new boat show in the capital this month called London Luxury Afloat.

While much smaller than the London boat shows of old, London Luxury Afloat will be a good opportunity to see a number of both power and sailing boats in the heart of the UK’s biggest city just in time for the start of the summer season.

The venue is St Katharine Docks Marina, right next door to the Tower of London and only minutes from the city centre, allowing visitors to view the boats afloat in their natural environment. The show will run from 21-24 April with MBY as its official media partner.

Confirmed exhibitors include many of the biggest names in British boat building as well as a number of overseas brands. In all there should be more than 30 large boats on display at London Luxury Afloat.

Sunseeker London will be exhibiting a Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht, a Sunseeker 76 Yacht and a Sunseeker Predator 74 XPS, while Bates Wharf plans to display three new Fairlines – a Squadron 50, Targa 45GT and an F//Line 33.

Global Yacht Sales will be showing off the latest Azimut 53 and Azimut S6 models, while Pearl Yachts will be exhibiting a Pearl 62 and Thames Boat Sales are bringing along a Ryck 280 sportsboat. British sailing yacht builder Oyster will be displaying four of its classy offshore cruisers from 50-88ft.

Shoreside stands will showcase smaller vessels, as well as marine equipment and related services such as insurance, finance and charter. There is just one price of £45 for an adult. Children under 15 are free providing they are accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

Tickets are available at londonluxuryafloat.com. The show opens at 10am each day and will be open until 9pm on the Thursday, 6pm on the Friday and Saturday, but closes slightly earlier at 4pm on the final Sunday.