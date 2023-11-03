Absolute Navetta 70 first look: Brighter and lighter trawler to launch in 2024

Italian builder Absolute is working on a new Absolute Navetta 70 to replace the existing Navetta 68. The first one should launch next summer, prior to a world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival...

The most obvious difference is the back-end treatment of the Absolute Navetta 70, which in keeping with Absolute’s other recent launches, features a reverse raked transom with a glass balustrade and fretting of the bulwarks on either side.

The flybridge, which has its helm position on the centreline and is flanked by built-in corner sofas, is similarly open to interpretation with more freestanding furniture. The hardtop can either be fitted with a sunroof or solar panelling for the hotel loads.

The main saloon has a very similar layout to the Absolute Navetta 68 but appears to be even lighter and brighter if the renderings are to be believed. The galley, dining table and chairs are aft and the lounge forward.

The bridge area is a couple of steps higher than the rest of the saloon and partly screened off with two seats addressing the helm. Near vertical windscreens should ensure excellent visbility all round. There are four guest cabins amidships for up to eight guests.

Those oversized hull-windows at the bow give away the location of the owners’ cabin, which features a forward-facing bed to soak up the views. Its large ensuite is tucked into the bow. A VIP double occupies the space usually reserved for a full beam owner’s cabin.

Designed for a maximum speed in the mid-20s and a consistent high-teens fast cruise, the Absolute Navetta 70 will be propelled by twin Volvo Penta D13-1000/IPS1350 pods.