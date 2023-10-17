Aquila will be introducing its new Aquila 47 Molokai, the so-called "Big Kahuna" of fishing power catamarans, at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show...



Big waters don’t get much bigger than the feisty Pacific swells off Hawaii. If you want to catch big fishies there, in the words of Chief Brody in Jaws, “You’re gonna need a bigger boat”.

Which is what Florida-based Aquila Yachts have come up. Its 47 Molokai power catamaran, making its debut at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, is the new big brother to the popular, cuddy-cabined Molokai 28. Aquila is rightly nick-naming this new 47 “The Big Kahuna” because of its Hawaiian vibes.

Featuring a new, aggressive double-stepped hull design with a raised tunnel between the twin hulls to create less pounding in big seas, the 49-foot long Molokai should make light work of heavy weather. To add strength, bulkheads are made of carbon fiber, with the hardtop also made of carbon to reduce weight and lower the center of gravity.

The cat’s 14ft 7in beam should also provide plenty of deck space and solid footing for reeling in the big one, with hull doors on both sides for hauling your catch into the roomy cockpit.

And when the family comes along for the ride, the new built-in-China Molokai offers a surprising level of comfort and luxury. Up on the bow are three oversized loungers, while the helm features two rows of lovely individual, varnished wood-framed seats with a big, three-seat cockpit sofa.

Where this new fishing boat stands out is with its below decks accommodation. Sliding cabin side doors open into a roomy air conditioned cabin with a double bed, toilet and stand-up shower.

Take your pick from either twin Mercury V12 600hp outboards, or a quartet of the latest 400-horse Mercury V10 outboards good for a 67-knot top speed. Twin tanks holding 1,048 gallons (3,960 liters) should give the Aquila 47 Molokai an impressive 800 nautical-mile range at cruising speeds.

Aquila 47 Molokai specification

LOA: 49ft 4ins (15.06m)

Beam: 14ft 7ins (4.4m)

Engines: 4 x 400hp Mercury Verado V10 outboards

Top speed: 67 knots

Starting price: $1.8 million