Archipelago 40 first look: New hybrid powercat sold by British yard

British power-cat builder Archipelago Yachts has secured an order for its second all-aluminium new-build project, the Archipelago 40...

Having launched its first last powercat year, the Archipelago 47, which was built for company owner Stephen Weatherley, the Archipelago 40 will be a smaller, more compact version.

Outwardly the Archipelago 40 has the same plumb bows, forward-rake windshield, wide side-decks, chamfered topsides, squared transoms and open cockpit as its bigger stablemate and the same go-anywhere vibe.

It’s a CE Category A design and the experienced commissioning owner certainly has adventure in mind. He plans to live aboard for extended periods, mostly in Northern European waters and for some of the time at higher latitudes such as the Baltic, Northern Norway, the Shetlands and Faroe Islands.

Not surprisingly much consideration has been given to cold-climate comfort aboard. The open-plan deckhouse will effectively be split into two zones: the aft area will comprise a lounge and dining area to port and galley module to starboard, then forward there will be a yacht office area to port, a single-seat helm position centreline and stairs on either side to access the hulls, which will accommodate up to four.

There will be an owner’s hull to port with double-berth cabin and sofa aft and a separate shower-room forward. The starboard-side hull will provide a single or twin-bunk cabin aft with desk space, a storage area amidships and another separate but smaller shower-room forward.

However, as with other Archipelago models, alternative layouts are possible. For instance, another Archipelago 40 owner could have six berths available across three cabins.

Article continues below…

Designed by Chartwell Marine (the team behind the Archipelago 47), the Archipelago 40 has a maximum beam of 5.8m (19ft), a lightship displacement of around 14 tonnes and a particularly shallow draught.

A parallel hybrid diesel electric installation – which includes twin 250hp Yanmar diesels, twin 20kW electric motors that will serve as shaft-generators, an 80kWh lithium-ion battery bank and 6kW of solar panels – should deliver a top speed of 30 knots.

However, displacement speed cruising should mean a range of around 1,200nm, which translates to around 1.2 litres per nautical mile, and in silent mode two hours’ autonomy at eight knots should be possible and perhaps as much as 10 knots for a shorter period.

Pricing for the base Archipelago 40 model starts at €1.1 million excluding taxes. Archipelago Yachts is also presently working on design briefs for an Archipelago 52 Fly and Archipelago 63, which are expected to commence their builds next year.

Archipelago 40 specifications

LOA: 40ft (12.2m)

Beam: 19ft (5.8m)

Displacement (light): 14 tonnes

Power: Hybrid 2x250hp Yanmar diesel / 2x20kW electric motors

Top speed: 30 knots

Cruising range: 1,200nm

Starting price: €1,100,000 (ex. taxes)