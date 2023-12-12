Italian boutique builder Austin Parker is diversifying into the power-cat market with a striking new multihull, called simply the Austin Parker Cat 56...

The design features a cutting edge styling with the performance and cruising potential to go toe to toe with longer monohull. Measuring a whisker shy of 57ft (17.36m)

LOA with a maximum beam of 23ft (7.02m) and a nominal full-load displacement of 28 tonnes, the Austin Parker Cat 56 will be CE rated category A-B for a maximum of 18 people.

Italian yacht designer Fulvio de Simoni and legendary automotive stylists Pininfarina are responsible for its sporty lines with on trend features like forward-raked bridge windows, plumb bows and faceted topsides inset with big hull windows.

Main-deck features include generous side-decks, a two-tier foredeck with multiple sunpads and seating areas, a huge cockpit with corner sofas and steps down both sides to a full beam bathing platform fitted with a hydraulic central section for launching the tender.

The main saloon presents an aft galley to port and big C-shaped dinette to starboard that can seat as many as 10. The single helm seat is offset slightly to starboard with a corner booth to port that allows guests to stay close to the action. Stairs lead down from the main saloon to three ensuite guest cabins.

The owner’s double cabin sits forward and occupies the deep bridge deck spanning the gap between the two hulls. Its aft facing bed is on the centreline, while its ensuite is located in the port hull and dressing room in the starboard hull.

The other two twin guest cabins fit snugly in the aft of each hull, just forward of the engine bays. Crew space can be added in either of the bows if needed.

The Austin Parker Cat 56 will be offered with twin Volvo Penta IPS650 drives, which should deliver a top speed of 25 knots and a fast cruise of 20 knots with a quoted range of 200nm from its 2,000 litre fuel capacity.