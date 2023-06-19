Austin Parker 52 Ibiza yacht tour: Inside a fascinating custom-built Italian beauty

Reporting from the 2023 Palma Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Austin Parker 52 Ibiza...

At the 2023 Palma International Boat Show, we took the chance to jump on board the Austin Parker 52, an open boat with heaps of Italian styling, marking a departure from the brand’s previous lobster boat designs.

The Austin Parker 52 features a spacious teak bathing platform, electric passerelle, and a Bimini rig with carbon fiber poles supporting a fabric sun shade. The large sunbed at the back provides ample space for up to four people, concealing a tender garage underneath.

Moving to the cockpit, the Austin Parker 52 boasts a generous dining area with a highly flexible layout. This area features expandable teak tables, providing ample space for up to 12 people. The boat also includes a well-equipped outdoor galley with a three-ring induction hob, fridge and sink.

The helm area, situated under a large hard top, features triple helm seats and a glass windshield. The show boat was equipped with twin Garmin screens, vessel view access, and a bow thruster.

The Austin Parker 52 also offers a surprising amount of accommodation for a day boat of its size. Below deck, there are three cabins and three bathrooms. The double guest cabin on the starboard side provides ample space, while the twin cabin on the port side offeres twin beds and an ensuite bathroom.

The owner’s cabin, located in the bow, features a bed angled away from the bow, providing additional floor space. The ensuite bathroom includes a walk-in shower and storage.

The engine room houses twin Volvo IPS950 engines, each with approximately 725hp, connected to short jackshafts for improved trim and performance.

Austin Parker prides itself on being a custom builder, offering options for alternative cabin layouts and engine systems. The brand’s boats are a rarely seen outside the Mediterranean, but with designs like this, that might be about to change.

Enjoy the tour…

Austin Parker 52 Ibiza specifications

LOA: 52ft / 16.05m

Beam: 16ft 7in / 4.09m

Engine: 2x Volvo Penta IPS950

Top speed: 36 knots

Starting price: €1.75million (ex. VAT)