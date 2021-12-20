Axopar 45 first look: Flexible flagship set for Dusseldorf launch

Welcome to the Axopar 45, the largest boat that Axopar has ever produced.

The brand’s ability to innovate has been well proven on its smaller models so the notion that its design team had 44ft 11in to play with on this new Axopar 45 flagship is exciting.

It is immediately recognisable as an Axopar with its familiar angular lines and the twin-stepped hull, powered in this instance by triple Mercury 300hp V8 outboards for a top speed of more than 50 knots.

Axopar says it chose a triple outboard installation in pursuit of the most balanced power-to-weight ratio and specifically Mercury motors due to their fuel efficiency and suite of driver aids (joystick etc.) that make using the boat that much more intuitive.

As with smaller models in the range this platform is the basis for a variety of different deck arrangements; five in total here including the fully open Spyder, the enclosed Cross-Cabin and three different T-top variations from the subtle 45 T-top to the hulking Cross-Top which features two sunroofs and an integrated wraparound windscreen.

On deck, this is the first Axopar where it’s possible to have both sunpads and a wet bar with folding balconies amidships adding some extra functionality to the walkaround layout. Aft, there is the choice between an open deck, a multi-storage compartment with sunpad or the aft cabin arrangement.

There is also more space for accommodation with a cabin forward, accessed via gullwing doors like the ones first seen on the Axopar 37 – that has full standing room both in the cabin and shower room.

The optional aft cabin is more plush than ever and, for the first time, has its own toilet. Pricing is to be confirmed but expect it to be competitive.

Axopar 45 specification

LOA: 44ft 11in (13.7m)

Beam: 13ft 9in (4.2m)

Engines: Triple 300hp Mercury Verado outboards

Top speed: >50 knots

Starting price: TBC