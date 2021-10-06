Solaris Power 44 test drive: €1m Italian stunner has a trick up its sleeve

The Italian yard’s latest weekender is far more than just a pretty face, as Hugo discovered during a lumpy sea trial of the Solaris Power 44 in the Bay of Cannes.

There are few things more glamorous than a stylish open boat on a hot September day in the heart of the Cote d’Azur.

And yet it’s remarkable how quickly any pretences of glamour evaporate when you’re being thrown around like an ice cube in a cocktail shaker and regularly doused with plumes of salt water.

So it was with some trepidation that we headed out into the Bay of Cannes in Solaris Power’s new 44ft open day boat/weekender to find a stiff F5 breeze and a substantial 2-3ft swell rolling ominously across the Bay.

Any hopes of admiring the view over its immaculate teak decks while jotting down a few notes on how much fuel it burnt and cutting a 40-knot swathe across a mirror calm Mediterranean were swept away in an instant.

This was going to be a proper trial in every sense of the word – even the job of writing anything legible while keeping the notebook dry was going to be a challenge. Or so I thought…

Read Hugo’s full review of the Solaris Power 44 in the November issue of MBY, out October 7.

Solaris Power 44 specifications

LOA: 44ft 2in (13.47m)

Beam: 14ft 3in (4.35m)

Displacement (light): 11.5 tonnes

RCD category: C for 12 people

Fuel capacity: 1,200 litres

Water capacity: 330 litres

Power: 2x Volvo Penta IPS500-650

Test engines: 2x 480hp Volvo Penta IPS650

Top speed: 36.5 knots

Cruising speed: 18 knots

Range: 216nm

Fuel consumption: 80l/h

Starting price: €1.09 million (inc. VAT)