Invictus TT460 yacht tour: Is this the ultimate luxury day boat?

Clean lines really help the Invictus TT460 stand out from the T-top crowd, as Hugo Andreae found when he took a tour of this stunning 46ft luxury day boat.

T-top sportscruisers are here to stay. There are probably more of these style of boats hitting the market than any other at the moment but that doesn’t mean the Invictus TT460 flagship is any less welcome.

It’s a rather fabulous looking thing with the trademark gentle reverse sheer bow and beautifully soft lines. We particularly like the wave-like T-top, which is connected to the windscreen and should provide a better than usual level of protection for the three people sitting in the plush helm chairs.

Designer Christian Grande set out to create a boat with as clean lines as possible, hence the pop-up cleats, recessed guardrails and the discreet through-hull anchor roller that pops out low to the waterline.

The walkaround main deck looks glorious with two big sunpads, a well-specified galley and a versatile central dinette with a pair of coffee tables that lift and open up to make one big dining space for up to eight adults. It also converts into another lounging area if the sunpads fore and aft aren’t sufficient.

The Invictus TT460 was made for long sunny days on anchor thanks to the mix of sunbathing and dining space on the main deck. Drop-down platforms on either side of the cockpit provide an ideal platform to jump in for a swim, and the garage at the stern is large enough to store a tender.

But where the Invictus TT460 really stands out is on the lower deck, both for the quality of its materials and spaciousness. The area is quite flexible and can be as open or private as the customer desires.

There is the option to have an open-plan arrangement with double cabin amidships and convertible vee-berth in the bow or greater privacy with two separate cabins, which is quite a rarity on a boat of this style.

A pair of 480hp IPS650s should make for smooth cruising and a top speed of 35 knots.

Invictus TT460 specification

LOA: 46ft 9in (14.3m)

Beam: 14ft 5in (4.43m)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS650

Top speed: 36 knots

Starting price: €687,000 (exc. tax)