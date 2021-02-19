Azimut 53 first look: New mid-range model gets slick Mancini styling and IPS

Having employed Alberto Mancini’s services to design the 78, Azimut gave the Italian designer the trickier task of distilling that boat’s style and focus on volume, into its all-new Azimut 53.

There are subtle nods to the Azimut 78 throughout, like the window design, hull shape and the surface detailing dotted around the superstructure but proportionally it appears just right if these 3D renderings are anything to go by.

This, alongside the Azimut 78, is only the second model in Azimut’s flybridge range to use IPS and the design team admits that this choice is as much about boosting living space on board, specifically on the lower deck, as it is about performance and fuel economy.

IPS950, which runs off the D11 block and produces 725hp per side, should power the Azimut 53 to a top speed of over 30 knots and be good for a cruising speed in the late 20s, which is par for the course on a boat like this.

Article continues below…

Crucially, on the lower deck, thanks to the placement of the IPS motors further aft in the hull and the upright bow design there is an extra 2ft of usable length compared to a boat of the same dimensions with a traditional bow design and a pair of shaftdrives.

This creates space on the lower deck for three well proportioned cabins, including a full-beam master cabin with both an ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe – a rare luxury in this sector.

Though Azimut expects most 53s to be owner run, there is a crew cabin option with a single berth and heads compartment, but this can be fitted out as a toy cupboard for those who intend to run the boat without crew.

Specification

LOA: Approx 55ft

Beam: Approx 16ft

Engines: Twin 725hp Volvo Penta IPS950

Top speed: 32 knots

Starting price: TBC