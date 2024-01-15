Balt 37 Grand yacht tour: Best-value 40 footer?

Reporting from the 2023 Southampton Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Balt 37 Grand...

Balt Yachts is likely to be one of the largest boat manufacturers you’ve never heard of. Based in Poland, they’ve been making boats for brands like Jeanneau, X-Yachts, Quicksilver and Cormate for years but now it has branched out with a range of its own and the Balt 37 Grand is its largest offering to date.

Instead of trying to compete with upmarket European rivals, it’s an unashamedly value conscious package. Costing a whisker under £250,000 inc VAT, it must be one of the best value 40ft motor boats on sale today.

That money buys you a remarkably spacious two cabin, two bathroom cruiser that four people could comfortably live on for weeks at a time.

With an RCD category C displacement hull and single shaft-drive engine of 60-115hp, you won’t be going anywhere in hurry but for pottering along the rivers and canals of the UK and Europe and perhaps the occasional cross-Channel dash when conditions allow, it’s all that’s needed.

The 180-litre fuel tank is said to give around 100-hours of cruising at 5-6 knots and won’t cost the earth to fill when you do need a top up.

The raised aft cockpit features a cosy outdoor dining space for six, a small wet bar with fridge, sink or optional boat bbq and a basic helm position with a 7-inch chartplotter, rev counter, wheel and throttle. Good sized side decks lead forward to a second smaller seating area on the bow, perfectly suited to slow speed cruising.

Down below there’s a remarkably bright, spacious saloon with 7ft of headroom, big opening side windows and a raised dinette that converts into an occasional extra berth. There’s a gas powered galley to port and masses of storage space for liveaboard cruising supplies. Ensuite cabins at either end allow good privacy for two cruising couples, although the beds are on the narrow side for doubles.

The fit and finish is relatively basic with a few sharp corners and squeaky floors to look out for but you can’t expect Rolls-Royce quality for Vauxhall money. What you can expect is a spacious, practical and surprisingly handsome inland waterways craft that can sleep six and won’t cost a fortune to buy or run.

Balt 37 Grand specifications

LOA: 39ft 8in (12.1m)

Beam: 11ft 6in (3.50m)

Engine: Single 60-115hp diesel

Top speed: 8 knots

Price: From £249,245 inc VAT

Contact: www.braymarinesales.com

