Balt Yacht 818 Titanium tour: The best value family cruiser on the market?

Reporting from the 2022 Southampton Boat Show, Motor Boat & Yachting editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Balt Yacht 818 Titanium...

There is something wonderfully honest and unpretentious about this Polish-built semi-planing motorcruiser. Built by a company whose main business is manufacturing craft for brands as diverse as Cormate and Quicksilver, the Balt Yacht 818 Titanium is an in-house design for an affordable river and estuary cruiser.

Powered by a modest outboard motor of 20-90hp, it is happiest pottering along at displacement speeds but can pick up its skirt and scuttle along at 13-14 knots to get home in a hurry or punch a strong tide.

However, its main assets are a comfortable open cockpit with plenty of space to enjoy your surroundings and a surprisingly big open-plan cabin with a fully equipped galley, plus a heads compartment and no fewer than six berths.

The fit-out is fairly basic but it looks good, is tastefully done, enjoys lots of natural light and has all the amenities you really need for life afloat without any of the expensive fripperies that drive up the cost.

As a result, this 27ft family cruiser can be yours for the comparatively modest (by today’s standards) price of £87,901.

Its performance won’t set the world on fire but we were rather charmed by its quirky style, clever packaging and affordable purchase price and running costs.

Balt Yacht 818 Titanium specifications

LOA: 27ft 10in (8.48m)

Beam: 8ft 6in (2.70m)

Engine: Single 20-90hp outboard

Top speed: 13.5 knots

Starting price: £87,901 (inc. VAT)