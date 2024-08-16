Bluegame’s Radical Foiling Cat: The motorboat designed to keep up with America’s Cup boats

Bluegame has handed over the first of their hydrogen powered foiling catamarans to America's Cup team American Magic

Sanlorenzo’s Bluegame division has handed over the first of its BGH foiling hydrogen powered chase boats to the American Magic America’s Cup racing team. The innovative foiling catamaran is capable of speeds up to 50 knots and a range of 180nm from its state-of-the-art hydrogen fuel cell.

Luca Santella, Bluegame’s project manager for the BGH programme, says the design process resolved a series of extremely complex problems in terms of engineering and materials but what they have achieved is a historic milestone on the journey to sustainable boating.

Its hardtop design has glazing to three sides but is open at the back allowing easy access for the crew. It is fitted with several rows of bucket seats to ensure they remain safely held in place at speed. A second boat will soon be delivered to the French Orient Express team too.

Although the BGH was specifically developed to comply with a new ruling that all America’s Cup challengers have to have at least one zero emissions chase boat, Bluegame tells us the programme will soon deliver spin-offs that ordinary boaters can enjoy.

A leisure version of the boat, called the Bluegame BGF45, should be launched next summer. Expect a similar-looking power-cat with foil-assistance to reduce fuel consumption rather than flying above the waves. It will not have a hydrogen fuel-cell either, but a more conventional propulsion system, most likely a Volvo Penta IPS installation.

