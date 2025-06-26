Fabbro 60 first look: New Turkish Delight

The new Fabbro F60 has a suave adventure yacht feel geared towards socialising, with three en-suite guest cabins.

Turkish builder Fabbro Yachts is hoping to make a big splash in Europe this year with its range of stylish Coupes and Cabrios. The full offering will eventually span everything from a sporty 33ft dayboat/weekender to a towering 115ft tri-deck superyacht. However, it’s the new Fabbro F60 Coupe that is leading the charge into Europe.

Packing a stylish, adventure yacht vibe, thanks to a near-plumb bow, raked forward windshield and a tall freeboard with deep chamfered bulwarks and walkaround decks, the Fabbro F60 has overtones of the Pardo Endurance 60 about it. A category A RCD rating suggests it should have the sea-keeping to back up the style.

While the cockpit appears conventional enough with its C-booth dinette and sunpad covered jet-ski garage, the foredeck lounge looks exceptional. Not only does it have a generous walkthrough dinette beneath that windshield but also an island sunpad and sofa tucked in the bow.

Depending on owner priorities, the coachroof can be configured as a simple sun lounging area with access via cockpit stairs and a portside hatch or perhaps

covered with solar panelling coupled to a battery bank for silent running of the boat’s electrical systems without a generator.

Cabins galore on the Fabbro 60

The main saloon is all lounge, save for the two-seat helm and a side-deck door tucked behind it. A dog-leg companionway leads down from here to the lower-deck galley and three ensuite guest cabins.

The owner’s cabin occupies the full beam amidships and has a forward-facing centreline double. The VIP is forward and has its aft-facing double on the diagonal, similar to some Absolute models. The twin-bed cabin sits between them to starboard and there’s a single narrow crew cabin sandwiched between the owner’s cabin and the engineroom.

The standard powertrain is a pair of 600hp Volvo Penta IPS800s delivering a top speed of around 30 knots and a fast cruise of 25 knots. However, Fabbro tells us more powerful IPS installations will be available too.

Prices start at €1.65 million, excluding taxes, but expect a fully specced one to weigh in at €2 million or above.

The first F60 is already under construction and is expected to launch later this year with a show debut early next year. In the meantime, Fabbro Yachts is planning to exhibit the smaller F33 and F45 models at this year’s Cannes show.

