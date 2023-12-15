Brig Navigator 24 set for Boot Dusseldorf 2024 debut

One of the world's biggest RIB brands is set to bring its newest model to the 2024 Boot Dusseldorf boat show in the form of the Brig Navigator 24...

Launched at the 2023 Southampton Boat Show, the Brig Navigator 24 is part of a wider overhaul of the brand’s Navigator range, and as such it will be joined by an all-new Brig Navigator 22 at the Dusseldorf show.

These are the first new models to emerge from Brig’s Kharkiv facility since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

As the name suggests, the Brig Navigator 24 is 24ft long and features a centre console layout powered by either single or twin outboard engines up to a maximum of 250hp.

Replacing the outgoing Navigator 730, this versatile RIB is equally comfortable performing fishing, watersports or family cruising duties, with all the features and storage options you’d expect for each.

Tipping the scales at just 1,070kg, the Brig Navigator 24 should provide lively performance, and with a deep V hull and a CE rating of B for 9 people, this is a highly capable coastal cruiser.

What’s more, a fuel capacity of 340L should ensure a decent cruising range, although Brig has not provided any estimates for that as yet.

Optional extras include a T-top shade, fresh water shower and a stainless steel boarding ladder than folds out from the transom.

The new Brig Navigators will be joined at Boot Dusseldorf by the entire Brig Eagle RIB range, which measure from 3.5m through to 10m.

Brig Navigator 24 specifications

LOA: 24ft / 7.3m

Beam: 9ft 2in / 2.8m

Displacement (light): 1,070kg

Displacement (max): 1,200kg

Engines: Single/twin outboard up to 250hp

Fuel capacity: 340L

Water capacity: 45L

CE category: B for 9 people / C for 10 people

Price: TBC