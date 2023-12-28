Cockwells Hardy 50DS first look: This handsome offshore boat is surprisingly nippy

While Cornwall-based Cockwells offers a world-renowned line in bespoke superyacht tenders and classical semi-production motor launches, its acquisition of Hardy’s assets in 2020 has seen it forge ahead with a new line of tough, semi-displacement boats...

Known (you guessed it!) as the Cockwells Hardy motor yacht line, it is spearheaded by the 65DS – and although the new 50DS is inspired by the original Hardy 50, it’s also designed to deliver the same order of experience as that award-winning flagship.

To that end, this robust Category A explorer yacht is capable of speeds approaching 30 knots but it can also run flat and efficient at 8 knots through exposed waters for a claimed range of more than 1,500 miles.

Created in collaboration with British designer, Andrew Wolstenholme, the layout also backs up those passage-making credentials with a very substantial pilothouse orbited by deepset single-level walkaround decks.

Inside the pilothouse itself, a two-tier arrangement separates the seating on the lower level from the galley and the twin helm on the upper level.

That’s a slightly unusual set-up in that it bucks the trend for placing the kitchen at the heart of the action, but the lower saloon and external cockpit are well integrated thanks to a set of folding doors, so in terms of open-plan living, it certainly has its merits.

Recommended videos for you

Article continues below…

The cockpit also occupies a decent footprint and comes with useful overhead shelter from the optional flybridge. But again, rather than pursuing the trend for inward or aft-facing seats, the Cockwells Hardy 50DS uses built-in bench seating around the aft end with a secure central gate to access the big aft swim platform.

Down below, that raised forward saloon creates plenty of volume for a pair of well-sized guest cabins. There’s also a shared port bathroom, as well as a starboard ensuite for the forward owner’s cabin.

It’s a handsome boat too, in quite a classical offshore fashion, but if there are elements you’d be keen to change, the yard’s hands-on control means you can customise it in pretty much any way you choose.

Cockwells Hardy 50DS specifications

LOA: 51ft 10in (15.80m)

Beam: 15ft 9in (4.80m)

Engines: Twin 725hp Volvo D11s on shaft drives

Top speed: 29 knots

Starting price: £1,700,000 (ex. VAT)