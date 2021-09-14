If you want to go to sea almost regardless of the weather conditions, then this Altena 53 is the kind of boat you want, as Nick explains...

Built in the Netherlands in 1998 as an extended version of the 47ft Altena Blue Water Trawler, Canicher is made of seriously tough stuff.

Take the 6mm thick steel hull for instance, which includes fin stabilisers and a fully protected main propeller.

This little ship feeling continues inside through the storm-proof doors, with traditional fiddled woodwork throughout and even a navigation station – the kind of feature you rarely see outside of large bluewater sailing yachts.

Article continues below…

Accommodation is for up to six people, split between two bunk cabins in the bow and a massive owner’s suite back aft.

But the heart of the Altena 53 is its super-heavy duty engine, a Caterpillar 3306 commercial diesel engine that is designed to run at maximum capacity 100% of the time.

And if that should ever fail, there’s a 56hp Vetus wing engine too, so you’ve got an emergency option to get you home.

Enjoy the tour…

Altena 53 specifications

LOA: 53′ (16.15m)

Beam: 15′ 9″ (4.8m)

Displacement: 92,000lbs (41,730kgs)

Main engine: 215hp Caterpillar 3306

Wing engine: 56hp Vetus

Top speed: 9 knots

Cruising speed: 5 knots

Range: 5,000nm

Built: 1998

Price: £445,000