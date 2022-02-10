Fairline Squadron 58 reborn for 2022 with beach club upgrade

The British yard has released details of an all-new version of the Fairline Squadron 58 that is set to join the range later this year.

This sporty flybridge design replaces the outgoing Squadron 53 and will be the first Fairline to feature fold down aft terraces and a beach club.

The renderings show a clean, elegant profile with all the right Fairline design cues, including the signature triple styling bars on the superstructure and a forward-rake flybridge hardtop.

But it’s the outside spaces that really set this new Fairline Squadron 58 apart from its forerunner. As well as the full length flybridge and de rigeur foredeck terrace, it features a versatile aft cockpit with an eye-opening array of different options.

Traditionalists can still opt for a conventional layout with a built-in transom sofa and either a fixed or hi-lo platform large enough to take a Williams 345 jet tender.

But there’s a wow alternative, an optional Beach Club package that includes modular aft-deck furniture, a glass transom, fold-down quarter balconies and a much bigger hydraulic platform that extends from a slot in the base of the transom to boost the LOA by some 3ft 3in (1m).

The portside balcony includes sockets for a pair of slot-in stools with drop-down glazing enabling the aft galley countertop to double as a bar.

The aft-deck doors to the main saloon are also a little different from the norm. Instead of running parallel to the transom they are set at a slight angle to free up more space for the flybridge steps.

This is said to deliver the best compromise of inside and outside space, and mirrors the angles of the galley worktops and saloon sofas for a less boxy vibe.

The main-saloon is configured with a galley-aft and amidships lounge arrangement. Both upper and lower helm positions have pilot and co-pilot seats.

The lower-deck is fixed and comprises three cabins – a full-beam owner’s cabin with ensuite amidships, a VIP forward with direct access to the shared second bathroom and a starboard-side twin.

Plus there’s a small crew or overspill cabin for two at the stern with its own transom door. Owners can choose between oak or walnut veneers with satin or high-gloss finishes.

There are two engine options, twin Volvo Penta D13s on straight shafts of either 900hp or 1,000hp. Expect a top speed of around 30-32 knots with a comfortable fast cruise of 25-27 knots.

The base prices for the Fairline Squadron 58 are £1.203 million ex taxes for the smaller diesels or £1.245 million for the larger ones. That must-have Beach Club package weighs in at a hefty £79,950, but buyers certainly seem to get a lot for their money.