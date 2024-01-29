Ferretti Infynito 90 first look: 88 footer with enclosed ‘all season’ terrace

The newly launched Ferretti Infynito 90 does have a few innovations onboard such as a sustainable energy system to store power

Ferretti was being very protective of its new Ferretti Infynito 90 at the Cannes show, limiting the number of people allowed on board and refusing to let journalists take their own photos or video.

Now that it has finally released its own images, it’s hard to know what all the fuss was about. There are some interesting ideas on show that they might have been keen to protect from prying eyes but the concept itself owes more than a passing nod to the Princess X-Class range of compact tri-deck motor yachts.

By enclosing the front half of the upper deck and making that the only helm position, the main deck is freed up for either a vast open-plan living area complete with show galley and dining space forward, or a smaller saloon and semi-enclosed galley plus a forward owner’s suite. The upper deck is almost as versatile, with options for both indoor and outdoor dining areas or an enclosed skydeck lounge.

But by far the biggest innovation is the semi-enclosed foredeck space, dubbed by Ferretti as an all-season terrace. With the choice of either a fixed glass roof incorporating solar panels or a louvred one with rotating vanes, it does feel more sheltered and versatile than the usual open foredeck lounge, especially when you lower the optional drop-down television and turn it into an outdoor cinema at night. Personally, we’d opt for the sociable semi-circular bar here rather than the alternative hot tub layout but neither is a bad option.

The choices continue below deck with either four guest cabins (two full-beam VIPs, a twin and a rather cramped bunk-bed cabin) or the same three bigger cabins and a multi-purpose room for laundry, storage or other uses.

The other big new idea is a sustainable energy system that uses solar panels on the superstructure to store power in a bank of lithium-ion batteries, allowing the yacht’s hotel load to run with zero noise and zero emissions for up to eight hours at anchor.

As regards performance, a fast displacement hull and a pair of 1,550-1,800hp engines should deliver a top speed of between 20 and 22 knots and a range of up to 1,400 miles at 10 knots.

Ferretti Infynito 90 specifications

LOA: 88ft 6in (26.97m)

Beam: 24ft 1in (7.33m)

Engines: Twin MAN 1,550-1,800hp

Top speed: 20-22 knots

Price: From €7.82m ex VAT

Contact: www.ferretti-yachts.com