Florida man arrested after Coast Guard stand-off in hamster-wheel-style boat

The Coast Guard is working with the US Attorney’s Office to pursue federal charges after the 44-year-old's fourth run-in with offshore authorities...

A Florida man who claimed he was trying to cross the Atlantic was arrested by Coast Guard officials last week (September 1) after threatening to blow himself up 70 miles off the coast of Georgia.

The Seventh Coast Guard District put out a statement today condemning the actions of Iranian-born Reza Baluchi, who was previously apprehended while attempting risky offshore voyages in 2014, 2016 and 2021.

“US Coast Guard Seventh District crews terminated the manifestly unsafe voyage of Mr Reza Baluchi and rescued him from his makeshift hydro-pod vessel,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

“Coast Guard boarding team members embarked Mr Baluchi aboard a Coast Guard cutter for basic medical treatment, shelter, food, and water before transferring him to law enforcement authorities ashore in Miami.

“The Coast Guard is working with the US Attorney’s Office to pursue federal charges against Mr Reza Baluchi for his alleged criminal conduct on the high seas.”

The US Coast Guard cutter Valiant intercepted Mr Baluchi off Tybee Island, Georgia on 26 August.

When questioned, he said he was heading for London but refused to leave his homemade vessel.

This led to a three-day stand-off, during which Baluchi reportedly threatened to blow himself up, the Coast Guard reports.