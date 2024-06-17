Focus Motoryachts teases new 3X boat ideal for bathing

Focus Motoryachts has released teaser renderings of its next model, the 3X. This Cat B in-house design packs a lot into its 38ft length.

Focus Motoryachts’ 3X has a generous full-beam bathing platform, an aft island sun pad and a choice of booth dining amidships.

The front end of the cockpit provides twin bucket seats, one for the driver on the centreline, and a passenger to port.

The two long windows on both sides of the cockpit drop down at the touch of a button and the sunroof above slides back, so the cockpit can be opened up to or closed off from the elements as and when required.

The lower deck is accessed via a sliding hatch to port and can be specified with one or two cabins – the owner’s forward and a small twin or double tucked behind the companionway steps.

Recommended videos for you

There’s also a galley and lounge-diner amidships, and a heads compartment to starboard.

Article continues below…

Focus Motoryachts offers range

There’s a wide choice of twin petrol or diesel sterndrive engine options from Yanmar, Volvo and Mercruiser up to a maximum total of 860hp, or you can opt for twin 400hp Mercury outboard engines. These should deliver top speeds as high as 50 knots.

Prices have not yet been revealed but the first 3X will be ready this summer with a show debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

Focus Motoryachts was started five years ago and builds its boats in Croatia but finishes them at its Amsterdam HQ.

Most of its production team used to work for the old Elan Power team.