Swan Arrow first look: biggest ever motorboat from this storied yacht manufacturer

Swan is a famous brand in the world of luxury sailing yachts, and their latest motor boat will be their biggest ever offering

Finnish yard Swan is preparing to launch its biggest motor boat yet, a 76ft convertible day boat called the Swan Arrow. It’s a brave move for a brand that only built its first motor boat, the 43ft Swan Shadow, in 2020.

The Swan Arrow has a profile is similar to its smaller sibling – vertical stem, flared gunwales, open transom and a hardtop with big overhangs all round – but on a much grander scale. They’ve even managed to put sun-pads on the roof.

Although it looks like an open hard top boat in the renderings, it actually has a convertible deck saloon amidships that can be fully enclosed with the aid of sliding glass panels along the back and sides.

At the stern there’s a full-beam bathing platform with a hi-lo Transformer extension set into it, followed by two banks of sun-loungers and sofas in the lower section of the cockpit.

The deck space here is supplemented by fold-down terraces and optional biminis taking the total beach club area up to 50m². Steps lead up from here to the raised deck lounge, and further forward is a wet bar and two pedestal helm seats for pilot and co-pilot.

The standard layout below decks consists of an aft owner’s suite, that makes full use of the 22ft 8in beam, and a VIP forward. Separating them is a downstairs lounge with an adjacent galley and day-head.

The optional three-cabin layout sacrifices the lower seating area for an extra twin-bed guest cabin with ensuite access to the day-head. There is also a twin-bunk crew cabin up front with its own discreet access beneath vee-booth seating in the bow.

Power comes from twin or triple 1,000hp D13 Volvo Penta and IPS1350s, which should give top speeds of 30 and 40 knots respectively. It’s relatively light for a 75-footer too, displacing just 43 tonnes dry.

Nautor Swan builds its sailing yachts in Finland but its administrative offices and the production of its motorboats are based in Italy. Iconic Italian boat-building yard, Sanlorenzo, recently announced its provisional intentions to buy Nautor Swan following a period of evaluation.