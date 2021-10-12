Countdown to Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2021: Jaguar 36 Offshore Fish

This new lightweight high-speed cat from Jaguar can blast you to that fishing hole at up to 78 knots.

Jaguar Powerboats has been making go-fast catamarans since the ’80s, going back to the builder’s legendary Thriller racing cat that won pretty much won everything that was worth winning.

Now, the family-run North Carolina yard is expanding its range of lean, mean, go-fast fishing machines with the introduction at this year’s Fort Lauderdale Boat Show of its new Jaguar 36 Offshore Fish. Its claim to fame? A thundering top speed of 78 knots.

According to Jaguar Powerboats lead designer John Clarke, son of racing legend and company founder John Clarke, the secret to the new boats’ impressive turn of speed is a focus on increased hull stiffness and weight reduction.

Instead of building the hull using glued-together multiple sections, it uses a single, super-stiff, Corecell and double-infused Vinylester-based fibreglass monocoque that comes with a lifetime warranty.

That, plus decades of racing cat experience – the original 35-foot Thriller hit a top speed of 143mph – to create a hull design with running surfaces, lifting strakes and tunnel airflow that delivers a big top speed coupled with big-sea comfort, safety and stability.

All pretty impressive for a true offshore fishing machine that tips the scales at just 8,000lbs, or 3,628kg.

In ultimate performance guise, with a pair of Mercury Racing 450R outboards hanging off the transom, the new 36 Offshore is predicted to have a top speed of just under 80 knots. With the standard Mercury Racing 300Rs, expect around 65 knots.

Naturally, it has all the requisite fishing components, like 36 rod holders, dual 175-gallon in-floor insulated fish boxes, twin 50-gallon livewells, triple Llebroc helm seats and sun-shading hardtop.

Of course, Jaguar only builds bespoke, custom boats, so you can get pretty much anything your heart desires. Just plan on paying-out anywhere between $430,000 and $600,000.

Jaguar 36 Offshore Fish specification

LOA: 37ft 0ins (11.3m)

Beam: 10ft 10ins (3.07m)

Engines: Twin 300hp-450hp Mercury Racing V8 outboards

Top speed: 78 knots

Starting price: $430,000 / £238,000