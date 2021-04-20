Biggest sportsfish yacht: Royal Huisman to build 52m aluminium whopper

Dutch superyacht builder Royal Huisman has revealed details of its next project, which at 52m will be the biggest sportsfish yacht in the world.

Designed in collaboration with Vripack, the all-aluminium Project 406 was bought at the end of 2020 for an undisclosed sum.

The experienced owner’s identity is also under wraps (all Royal Huisman will say is that they’re passionate about fishing) but the owner’s representative is project management firm Aqua Marine.

The design aims to blend sportsfishing capabilities with a boutique penthouse hotel interior. To date this has only been achieved on superyachts around the 40m mark, so Project 406 will be a big step up and comfortably the biggest sportsfish yacht in the world.

“Project 406 is a sportfisher on steroids,” says Vripack Co-Creative Director Bart M. Bouwhuis. “It has the true proportions and long flaring bow of a typical American sportfish boat paired with the harmonious feel of a luxurious superyacht. It’s a supersized model with super chic curves, realised on a grand scale.”

“The world’s first true sportfish superyacht is a very exciting order,” adds Royal Huisman CEO Jan Timmerman. “It is good to know that our reputation as the home of the world’s finest sailing superyachts is now expanding to embrace the world’s most distinctive motor yachts.”

The target delivery date of Project 406 is undisclosed, but we can expect to see the world’s biggest sportsfish yacht launch some time in 2023.