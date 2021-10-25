Countdown to Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2021: Nordhavn 80

Less commercial-grade trawler, more mini-superyacht, the new Nordhavn 80 offers a just little more style.

A softer, sleeker Nordhavn? Say it isn’t so. But look closely at this brand new 80-footer from the fabled, tough-as-nail expedition yacht builder, and the style is definitely a little more superyacht, a little less Massachusetts cod-catcher.

Nordhavn‘s design chief Jeff Leishman has gone for straighter lines, bigger windows and portholes, and skinnier mullions. The extended flybridge has a hot tub on it for goodness sake.

Inside, buyers have the option of an all-bleached-blonde, herringbone-floored, Scandiwegian look from the design team at Holland’s Vripack studio.

Article continues below…

Sadly, though, hull number one, that’s showcasing the new 80 at this year’s Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, is all rather trad cherry-wood and beige carpets. Nice custard-yellow hull though.

While the softer, gentler, less commercial look is targeted to appeal a little more to the Med-summer, Caribbean-winter cruiser set, the new Nordhavn 80 is still designed to take you to the ends of the earth and back.

Below the waterline, Leishman has added to the robustness of the hull by beefing-up the skegs and grounding shoes, and tweaking the hull’s lower sections to increase prop protection.

Propulsion of choice is a pair of trusty 375-horse John Deeres that pack Rambo-like muscle and give a heady 12-knot top speed.

The Nordhavn 80, however, is designed to spend its life at a more sedate, fuel-sipping nine knots. And talking of fuel, tankage is a massive 17,700 litres for easy transatlantic crossings.

Full credit to Nordhavn and Leishman for breaking the commercial-grade mould just a little with this new 80. Next thing you know they’ll be offering planing hulls.

Nordhavn 80 specification

LOA: 80ft 8ins (24.6m)

Beam: 22ft 4ins (7.1m)

Engines: 2 x John Deere 375hp

Top speed: 12 knots

Starting price: $7.5m / £5.4m