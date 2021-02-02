Nordhavn 63 yacht tour: You can cross the Atlantic in this go-anywhere boat

Coastal cruising is all well and good, but when you want to do some serious seafaring, you need a boat like the Nordhavn 63.
This is one of Nick’s older videos, but also one of his most popular and it’s not hard to see why – the Nordhavn 63 is quite simply a stunning piece of engineering.
Built to cross oceans, this full displacement trawler yacht has a cruising range in excess of 3,000 nautical miles and there’s redundancy in spades, so wherever you choose to explore you’ll never be caught short.
This can be seen in the layout, which allows easy access to the engine room and the technical spaces in case anything needs to be repaired or replaced in the middle of nowhere.
There’s no shortage of on-board comfort either – the Nordhavn 63 also boasts a fully specced out galley and four cosy cabins.
This particular Nordhavn 63 is no longer offered for sale, but the current going rate for a 2018 model is around $2.2million.
Specification
LOA: 62′ 6″ / 19.05m
Beam: 18′ 0″ / 5.49m
Draught: 6′ 8″ / 2.03m
Displacement: 143,000lbs / 64,860kg
Fuel capacity: 2,500gal / 9,464l
Water capacity: 600gal / 2,271l
Engine: Single 340hp Northern Lights Lugger (+wing engine)
Cruising range: 3,000nm+