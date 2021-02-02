Nordhavn 63 yacht tour: You can cross the Atlantic in this go-anywhere boat

Coastal cruising is all well and good, but when you want to do some serious seafaring, you need a boat like the Nordhavn 63.

This is one of Nick’s older videos, but also one of his most popular and it’s not hard to see why – the Nordhavn 63 is quite simply a stunning piece of engineering.

Built to cross oceans, this full displacement trawler yacht has a cruising range in excess of 3,000 nautical miles and there’s redundancy in spades, so wherever you choose to explore you’ll never be caught short.

Article continues below…

This can be seen in the layout, which allows easy access to the engine room and the technical spaces in case anything needs to be repaired or replaced in the middle of nowhere.

There’s no shortage of on-board comfort either – the Nordhavn 63 also boasts a fully specced out galley and four cosy cabins.

This particular Nordhavn 63 is no longer offered for sale, but the current going rate for a 2018 model is around $2.2million.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 62′ 6″ / 19.05m

Beam: 18′ 0″ / 5.49m

Draught: 6′ 8″ / 2.03m

Displacement: 143,000lbs / 64,860kg

Fuel capacity: 2,500gal / 9,464l

Water capacity: 600gal / 2,271l

Engine: Single 340hp Northern Lights Lugger (+wing engine)

Cruising range: 3,000nm+