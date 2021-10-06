Countdown to Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2021: Riviera 645 SUV

Riviera Yachts has added a new flagship to its SUV line-up in the form of the Riviera 645 SUV.

Just like an off-roading 4×4 sport-ute is all about versatility, so is Riviera Marine’s stylish new 69fter, the 645 SUV, that’s having its first US showing at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

From the production line of Australia’s biggest boat builder, this striking sportscruiser will become the new flagship of Riviera’s six-model SUV (sport utility vessel) line-up, which previously ranged from 39ft to 57ft.

The big appeal here is its one-level inside/outside space, with the huge enclosed cockpit flowing seamlessly into the galley, saloon and helm area.

For fisherfolk, there’s a spacious, teak-decked fishing cockpit, complete with barbie, wet bar and top-loading fridge-freezer. The cockpit opens out onto a big hydraulic swim platform – again, both are on the one level.

The alfresco opportunities continue with the impressive-sized foredeck, including a plush, U-shaped sofa offering seating for up to 12, and a big sunshade, which is strung from a quartet of carbon fibre poles.

For accommodation, there’s a full-width owner’s cabin, a guest double in the bow, plus a couple of other cabins with twin singles. Big hull-side windows flood all the cabins with plenty of light.

The Riviera 645 SUV is packed with cool touches, like the three-across helm station with gorgeous, quilted-leather seats, twin sliding sunroofs, a stand-up engine room, and lots of shiny stainless steel for the doors and windows. The overall quality, fit and finish look impressive.

Power options include either a pair of 1,300hp MAN V8s, or 1,550hp MAN V12s with shaft drives. Even the smaller engines can punch the big Riviera to a top speed of 32 knots.

Then there’s the peace-of-mind backing of Riviera which, over the past 40 years has built an astonishing 5,700 yachts, 170 of which have been SUV models.

Riviera 645 SUV specification

LOA: 69ft 8ins (21.2m)

Beam: 19ft 1ins (5.8m)

Engines: Twin MAN V8 1,300hp / Twin MAN V12 1,550hp

Top speed: >30knots

Starting price: $2.8 million / £2.0 million