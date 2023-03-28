Fusion Powerboats first look: Boston Whaler rival hits the UK

Blue Lagoon Marine in Poole has been appointed exclusive UK distributor for Fusion Powerboats...

Built in South Africa, Fusion Powerboats has built itself a strong reputation for small but tough multi-purpose open day boats that feel similar in concept to the traditional Boston Whaler.

Tested and refined among the infamous South African waters of Knysna Heads, each Fusion powerboat aims to combine exceptional build quality with a dry and stable ride, even in rough conditions.

To that end, Fusion boats all come with tough aramid/kevlar keel strips and high-capacity self-draining decks as standard.

They also use transoms that are reinforced with Coosa board – a high-density, closed-cell polyurethane foam layered with fibreglass.

The Fusion Powerboats fleet

There are three models in the current Fusion Powerboats fleet – the F17, F19 and F21 – and each appears to adopt a very similar set of design principles.

For maximum versatility, they use a centre console layout with generous walkaround decks, efficient planing surfaces, flared forward hull shapes and single or twin outboard engines.

And Ben Walker, owner of Blue Lagoon Marine, is clearly thrilled at what they can offer UK boaters: “Fusion has a fantastic history and is not your stereotypical sportsboat.

“We have spent a serious amount of time looking for a product that has something different to offer the UK market.

“We’ve been to all the major shows in the last 12 months and, aside from a Boston Whaler at double the price, we can’t find anything that compares to the Fusion.”

The Fusion 21

The UK’s first Fusion 21 is already available to test down in Poole and, as a lightweight, easy-to-trailer six-person plaything with impressive seagoing credentials, it looks like pretty good value too.

According to the guys at Blue Lagoon Marine, a well-specced UK package, including a single Yamaha F200 and a range of GRP colour options, can be yours for a starting price of just £55,999.