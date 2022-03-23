We’re hiring – are you ready to apply for a dream job with the MBY team?

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to work for Europe’s leading motor boat magazine?

Motor Boat & Yachting is looking for a senior staff writer to join its dedicated team of experienced marine journalists, and you could be the one!

The successful applicant will have a comprehensive knowledge of the motor boat market, first hand experience of helming motor boats of at least 25ft and RYA certification.

They must also be a natural writer with multimedia skills and preferably have training in journalism or relevant experience in a similar field.

To find out more about this dream job, read the full spec below and then apply online at our parent company Future’s jobs website Workable.

Senior Staff Writer at Motor Boat & Yachting

Motor Boat & Yachting is Europe’s leading motor boat magazine with a history stretching back to 1904 and an unrivalled reputation for accurate, trustworthy news, reviews and advice about motorboats from 20ft to 120ft.

As well as a premium monthly magazine, we also publish a quarterly Custom Yachting supplement for motor yachts over 80ft and a thriving website mby.com as well as several social media channels including a successful YouTube channel with over 120,000 subscribers.

We are looking for a talented all-rounder to join our team on this iconic brand. The Senior Staff Writer will be a skilled and driven multi-media journalist who understands the Motor Boat & Yachting audience and can write knowledgeably about motor boats. You will know how to create quality content in print and online and will be writing news, reviews, features and more. You may also be required to shoot and present videos.

Technical knowledge and accuracy is paramount as is hands on experience of motor boats and a thorough understanding of boating terminology. You must have good awareness of how images and content work together in print and will work closely with our subbing and production teams.

The reader must be at the heart of all your decision making, so you must know your audience and create copy specifically for their needs. Strong communication skills are essential because you’ll be required to liaise with key industry players to create articles and represent the magazine at boat shows and industry events.

You are responsible for meeting all your deadlines and ensuring that the production on the magazine, website and social media channels runs smoothly. You must also respond to reasonable requests from your senior editorial manager to help create any of the Group’s output, including assisting with other print products and/or websites where necessary.

Salary dependent on skill level and experience.

Key role responsibilities

Understand and deliver on your readers’ needs

Proactively pitch relevant and appropriate content ideas to the editor to drive audience and commercial revenues

Deliver quality, relevant and well-written copy as directed by the Editor or other senior editorial staff

Generate appropriate news, reviews, features and ideas

Collaborate with the art team to ensure your articles look great and are coherently presented

Develop and maintain productive industry, PR and commercial relationships

Help manage website and social media content as directed by the Editor or other senior editorial staff

Shoot, present and preferably edit video-based content

Attend live events as and when required, including overseas travel where necessary

Liaise with other teams including advertising, e-commerce and production to maximise reader engagement and revenue potential

Requirements

A passion for motor boats and good knowledge of motor boat brands, products and terminology.

RYA Power Boat Level 2 qualification or above and/or experience of helming and crewing motor boats

Proven ability to write high-quality, engaging content quickly and effectively preferably with existing experience or training in journalism

Good understanding of digital content systems and social media channels including familiarity with editorial SEO & Google Analytics

Ability to work as part of a wider team

An eye for what works visually on the page and an ability to communicate ideas to design staff

First-rate communication skills

A can-do attitude and a desire to constantly strive for better

Basic video presenting, shooting and editing skills would be a bonus

Benefits – what will I get in return?

As well as our standard benefits, we have a number of awesome perks available to our staff including: