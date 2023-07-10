Holterman Xtreme-60 first look: Who needs a flybridge when the deck is this spacious?

Dutch shipyard Holterman is adding a new 60-footer to its Xtreme range of multi-purpose motoryachts…

Designed to slot between the existing Xtreme-54 and Xtreme-78, the Holterman Xtreme-60 clearly takes some key design cues from the larger boat – not least in terms of its trawler-style wheelhouse, its enormous interior volumes and its long, unbroken hull windows.

But one of the major strengths of the new boat is actually the usability of its external decks. Conceived as an owner-operated yacht by Dutch designer Bernd Weel, the long aft deck is extremely sociable, with a pair of corner dining units angled towards the big stern bench.

That backs onto a beach club that provides another aft-facing bench seat, alongside a deep lazarette and a bathing platform big enough for carrying a 5.5m tender.

If you head forward though, the stylish bow lounge looks equally impressive. It features two banks of seating around the central table, plus a large forward-facing sunpad and long bulwark cutouts for great views of the sea, even from a seated position.

In the absence of a flybridge, the main deck’s big open-plan saloon is of course the hub of the day spaces. It features a high-end galley, comfy sofas and cosy indoor dining, all framed within wraparound glazing with unobstructed access to the aft deck.

Up a small staircase forward lies the semi-partitioned wheelhouse. And down below, there is a huge owner’s cabin amidships, a bright TV lounge further forward and a sizeable guest double in the bow.

In terms of performance, the new Holterman Xtreme-60 is more about stoicism than speed. It uses a steel, Category-A displacement hull with aluminium topsides, twin Volvo Penta D6-300 engines and a 5,000l fuel tank. According to Holterman, that should deliver an 8-knot cruise, a 1,100-mile range and a steady 12-knot top end.

In short then, it might lack the pace, the fourth cabin and the fly option of the 78 but if you’re after a tough, long-legged expedition yacht with lots of space, enjoyable open-air spaces and a healthy dose of luxury, the Holterman Xtreme-60 is a great looking solution.

Holterman Xtreme-60 specifications

LOA: 65ft 8in (20.00m)

Beam: 18ft 2in (5.53m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D6 300s

Top speed: 12 knots

Price: Available on application