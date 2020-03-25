Pardo 60 Endurance: New model brings a new philosophy to this Italian yard

The Pardo 50 is currently the flagship of the Pardo range but, come October, there will be a new model at the top of the tree...

The 60 Endurance marks an entirely fresh philosophy for the Italian shipyard, ditching its current focus on open day boats in favour of an explorer-style boat with an enclosed deck saloon and the option of a low-profile flybridge.

It’s more that just styling that sets this model apart though, whereas the current models are designed for short, fast blasts from berth to beach, the 60 Endurance, as the name suggests, is designed for longer distance cruising even when the weather turns ugly.

To this end the option of IPS700 (550hp) or 800 (625hp) isn’t about outright speed, predicted to be around 25 knots, but range at cruising speed, which Pardo says will top 800nm at 12 knots.

Ignore the avant-garde wheelhouse, and the hull and topsides have a familial shape to them. The tall bulwarks and wide walkaround decks are carried over from its open siblings and mean there is no need for unsightly guardrails.

The bright saloon has an aft galley layout and near panoramic views thanks to slim mullions, but there’s still an impressive amount of space on deck thanks to the optional folding cockpit balconies.

Below decks, thanks to the space afforded by IPS, there are three ensuite cabins including a full-beam master suite.

Specification

LOA: 60ft (18m)

Beam: 16ft 5in (5.1m)

Engines: Twin 550-625hp Volvo Penta IPS700/800

Top speed: 25 knots

Cruising speed: 12 knots

Cruising range: 800nm

Price from: €1,300,000 (ex. VAT)