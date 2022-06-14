Invictus GT320 Versilys first look: The Italian cruiser with a marble deck

Teak has its drawbacks, so how about marble decking? This lavish idea has been embraced in the design of the new Invictus GT320 Versilys…

Designed by long-time Invictus collaborator Christian Grande, working with historic marble masonry experts Henraux, the Invictus GT320 Versilys uses very thin slabs of grey

Versilys marble for all the deck surfaces, as well as the galley and washroom countertops and sinks. Weight-saving measures such as carbon fibre hardtop and awning poles help to offset the extra weight.

Invictus haven’t revealed exactly how thin the marble is, but the overall dry displacement is just 70kg (154 lbs) more than a standard Invictus GT320, which tips the scales at 5.6 tonnes.

Power comes from twin 350hp Volvo Penta V8 engines – so it’s the same number of horses as you get on the original model, which was launched back at the 2016 Cannes Yachting Festival.

Cool under foot as well as to look at, marble decks should be highly durable (if a little slippery when wet), and the grey furnishings of the Invictus GT320 Versilys have been chosen to complement the grey tones of the rock.

Explaining the modern classic look he was aiming for, designer Christian Grande says: “Ours is an era that celebrates the unusual and the paradoxical, capable of integrating contrasts and transforming any apparent contradiction into a wealth of meaning.

“In the wake of this idea, what is apparently irreconcilable finds its space: stone and sea, archetypal elements, meet and merge in the space of 32 feet,” he adds.

Invictus GT320 Versilys specifications

LOA: 32ft 8in / 9.95m

Beam: 10ft / 3.03m

Displacement: 5,670kg / 12,500lbs

Engines: Twin 350hp Volvo Penta V8

Top speed: TBC

Price: Available on application