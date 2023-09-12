Launched today at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival, the Marex 440 is the new flagship of the Norwegian yard’s range…

Norwegian yard Marex Yachts has released the first details of its Marex 440, which got its public debut today (September 12) at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival.

Measuring 13.7m (44ft 11in) LOA with a 4.27m (14ft) beam, the 440 is the largest model in the range – and substantially larger than the current flagship, the 12.05m Marex 375.

The emphasis for this new model is very much on family cruising, with the Marex 440 boasting the largest galley in its class.

Further aft, Marex will be fitting a hydraulic bathing platform and an adjacent sofa area, creating a beach club effect at the water level.

Power will come from a pair of Volvo Penta D6 engines, either 440hp sterndrives, 480hp IPS or 480hp V-drives, and the Marex 440 is CE category B rated for coastal cruising.

Founded in 1973 in the south of Norway, Marex is a family-run shipyard that builds six different models ranging in length from 31ft to 37ft.

Its 18,400 square metre production facility in Kaunas, Lithuania employs more than 350 people.

Marex 440 specifications

LOA: 13.7m / 44ft 11in

Draft: 1m / 3ft 3in

Air draft: 4.43m / 14ft 6in

Displacement (light): 13 tonnes / 28,660lbs

Engines: Twin 440-480hp Volvo D6

Fuel tank: 2 x 595L

Water capacity: 780L

CE category: B